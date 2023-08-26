In the 97th minute of their 19th match of the season, a relieved Launceston United secured the first point of their maiden NPL Tasmania season.
To make the moment even sweeter, it came courtesy of a 1-1 draw with their cross-town rivals Riverside and capped a hugely entertaining derby.
Clinging onto a hard-earned lead and in sight of a third win over United, Olympic conceded one free-kick too many and when Aidan Rigby delivered it into the danger zone a host of bodies created sufficient confusion for it to find a way past Dan Nash who had been primarily responsible for keeping them out to his point.
Olympic paid the price of missing a multitude of chances but, despite the result, United coach Fernando Munoz wasn't satisfied.
"Mixed emotions," he said. "Because we saw it as a chance to win. We enjoyed one point but would have enjoyed three more.
"The boys showed they are strong and powerful for the future and now we are waiting for City (next Saturday)."
After both sets of players acknowledged Aaron Campbell's 200th statewide appearance, his Olympic teammates Andre Chamusca, Gedi Krusa and Nick Pechenyi all went close although the best first-half chance saw United's import striker David Owusu denied by a mixture of Nash and crossbar.
Goal-scoring opportunities continued to flow after the break with United centre-back Connor Reading doing a commendable job on Pechenyi, who has the size and running power of Erling Haaland, if not yet the finishing.
The breakthrough came 20 minutes from time when Campbell recycled a Liam Poulson corner and Zac Reissig retrieved a lost cause for Krusa to score with a diving header.
United refused to give in and it took a saving tackle from Olympic's composed centre-back Will Prince to deny Christian Byard before the late drama.
Rigby hurled several free-kicks into the mix which eventually bore fruit after Nash had earlier denied Luke Warrener.
Launceston City went down to a third straight loss as Clarence won 3-0 at Prospect Park.
Second-half goals from imports Xuan Cappellino and Riley Wishart set up a win sealed by Matt Pace in the seventh minute of stoppage time as City went goalless for the third straight Saturday.
Two more goals from Roberto Garrido saw champions Devonport beat South Hobart 2-0 while Kingborough beat Glenorchy 2-0.
NPL Tasmania is derby central for the next week with City visiting Riverside at 8.15pm on Wednesday night and United next Saturday at 6pm.
Third-placed Launceston United enjoyed a successful away day at Clarence, returning home with a 3-0 win in the Women's Super League.
Pressure from United striker Adilat Otto saw an own goal from Zebras' Anna Fewkes break the deadlock early doors.
Neve Farquhar doubled the lead on the hour with a sensational long-range strike which caught the home keeper unawares.
Issy Declerk wrapped things up late on converting a cross to spark wild celebrations with teammates.
However, Devonport showed no sign of relinquishing second place, thrashing Kingborough 6-1 with another four goals for Jaz White.
Nikita Boyd and an own goal completed Strikers' scoring all after Laura Davis had given Lions a surprise early advantage.
Champions South Hobart play Taroona on Sunday.
United will have a chance to make a statement when they host South Hobart next Saturday with a rearranged midweek fixture against Clarence scheduled for the following Wednesday.
Riverside Olympic had to take the lead three times to edge a five-goal thriller at Launceston United in the men's Northern Championship.
Riley Wakeford put the visitors ahead before Casey Summers leveled from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time.
A delightful Mackye Jago free-kick restored the lead and although Rhett Martin levelled with 17 minutes to go, Tim Roberts bundled in a late winner.
Launceston City scored a late equaliser to secure a 2-2 draw with Burnie.
Jaiden Broome and Ryan Stead netted for the visitors while Dan Smith opened City's account and Will Compagne rescued a point late doors.
Jonny Burk hit a late consolation as Northern Rangers lost 2-1 at Ulverstone, who scored through Tim Read and Ethan Keep.
Champions Somerset won 3-0 at Devonport.
In the women's competition, Riverside recorded a 4-1 win at Launceston United as the round kicked off on Friday night.
A Meg Connolly brace and goals from Chelsea Wing and Charley Read wrapped up the result before Laura Fulton hit a late consolation for the home side.
Northern Rangers went down 5-2 at Ulverstone while champions Burnie United were too strong for Launceston City, winning 4-0.
Devonport Strikers also won 4-0 against Somerset.
