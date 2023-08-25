Weekly wrap: How we decide what news to chase for you

G'day readers,
Some readers have asked over the past month or so how we decide what stories to chase and what not to.
The simple answer is if it is something we think you'd want to know, we will chase it. I'd like to think I've developed a good news nose over the years, and I reckon the journalists in The Examiner team also have a strong sense of what is newsworthy.
I've always used the dinner party test to ensure I am on the right track.
If I was at a dinner party with you in Launceston and said, "Hey, did you hear about how the former Mowbray Bowls Club in Newnham has transformed into a collection of accessible housing for people with disabilities? You'd probably say, "No, but tell me more." Our Charmaine Manuel reports on the project and how it will work.
Joe Colbrook tells a truly fascinating story of Susie Cai, councillor and owner of the Golden Brumby restaurant on Margaret Street. Cr Cai shared a deeply personal experience with Joe, something she has kept under wraps until now.
I talked with Bass MP Janie Finlay this week. She has some interesting things to say. The Bass MP tells us about her 'relentless action' mentality, why David O'Byrne won't be back in the Labor caucus, why she loves her job and what' pisses her off'.
Here's a David Pope cartoon for you.
On that note I'll leave you to your reading.
Have a great day, and may it be full of love, laughter, music and news.
Kind regards,
Craig Thomson
Editor.
