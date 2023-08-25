Sustainability soars: The top eco-friendly flights to Iceland

Here are the top eco-friendly flights to Iceland, enabling you to make a greener choice for your next Icelandic adventure. Picture Shuttestock

With its breathtaking landscapes, unique wildlife, and rich cultural history, Iceland has long been a coveted destination for travellers worldwide. However, as the demand for flights to Iceland increases, so does the carbon footprint associated with air travel.



According to a 2022 study by the Icelandic Environment Agency, tourism-related carbon emissions have increased by 10 per cent over the past five years. Among these emissions, international flights accounted for 50 per cent.



However, the aviation industry has been responding to these environmental concerns, with a growing emphasis on eco-friendly practices. A 2023 report by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) reveals that carbon-neutral flights are expected to become mainstream by 2050, with an increasing number of airlines already making strides towards this goal.



This article explores the top eco-friendly flights to Iceland, enabling you to make a greener choice for your next Icelandic adventure.

Icelandair: Leading the way with Biofuels

As the national carrier of Iceland, Icelandair has been at the forefront of sustainable aviation. The airline has made significant strides in reducing its carbon footprint, primarily through the use of biofuels. Made from organic matter such as plants or algae, biofuels can reduce an aircraft's carbon emissions by up to 80 per cent compared to conventional jet fuel, according to a 2023 report by the International Renewable Energy Agency.



In 2021, Icelandair successfully conducted a commercial flight powered entirely by biofuel, setting a precedent for other airlines. Travelling with Icelandair, therefore, not only ensures a direct flight to your dream destination but also contributes to a sustainable aviation industry.

EasyJet: A pioneering low-cost green alternative

Renowned for offering affordable travel across Europe, easyJet has also prioritized sustainability. The airline's commitment to operating net-zero carbon flights has been in place since 2019, achieved through carbon offsetting.



According to the Carbon Neutral Protocol's 2023 report, carbon offsetting projects supported by easyJet have resulted in the reduction of approximately 4 million tons of CO2. Although offsetting is considered an interim solution until technology allows for fully zero-emission flights, choosing easyJet for your flight to Iceland ensures you're supporting an airline that is taking responsibility for its environmental impact.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines: Innovating with sustainable aviation fuel (SAF)

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has been proactively exploring solutions to reduce its carbon emissions, focusing on Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). SAFs are fuels produced from sustainable resources, including waste oils from biological origin, agri residues, and non-food crops.



According to the World Energy Council, SAF can reduce lifecycle CO2 emissions by up to 80 per cent compared to conventional jet fuels. KLM's flights from Amsterdam to Iceland and other destinations, have started using a mix of SAF and conventional jet fuel. This initiative makes KLM one of the leading airlines in the adoption of SAF, offering passengers an eco-friendlier choice for their flight to Iceland.

Delta Air Lines: Committing to carbon neutrality

Delta Air Lines, one of the largest global airlines, committed to becoming the first carbon-neutral airline globally starting in 2020. They plan to invest $1 billion over the next decade to mitigate all emissions from their global business.



Delta's strategy involves decreasing the use of jet fuel and increasing efficiency, reducing carbon emissions by investing in innovative technologies, and carbon offsetting. As such, Delta's commitment to a greener future makes it a sound choice for those seeking eco-friendly flights to Iceland from the United States.

Lufthansa Group: A multi-airline commitment to sustainability

The Lufthansa Group, which includes airlines like Lufthansa, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines, is committed to the 'Four Pillar Strategy' by IATA, focusing on operational efficiency, infrastructure, operational procedures, and economic measures. In line with this commitment, the group aims to reduce its CO2 emissions by 50 per cent by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.



To meet these goals, Lufthansa is investing in fuel-efficient aircraft and researching electric flight and hydrogen technology. Their proactive efforts towards greener skies make Lufthansa Group a solid choice for environmentally-conscious travellers flying to Iceland.

British Airways: An environmental revolution in the skies

British Airways has taken to the skies with a clear environmental vision, committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. A notable step towards this goal is their partnership with Velocys, a sustainable fuel company, to construct a series of plants to convert household and office waste into renewable jet fuel.



According to a British Airways 2023 Environmental Report, this will produce up to 120,000 tons of sustainable fuel annually, significantly reducing the airline's reliance on fossil fuels. Moreover, British Airways has an effective carbon offset program and invests in verified carbon reduction projects worldwide. As such, British Airways offers an eco-conscious alternative for those travelling to Iceland from the UK and beyond.

Air France: Pioneering the green transition

Air France, part of the Air France-KLM group, is paving the way for a green transition with its ambitious sustainability goals. The airline has pledged to reduce its overall CO2 emissions per passenger-kilometre by 50 per cent by 2030, using 2005 as the baseline.



A key part of this strategy is its investment in more fuel-efficient aircraft and commitment to using 10 per cent SAF by 2030. Moreover, Air France's voluntary carbon offset program compensates for all CO2 emissions on its domestic flights, and passengers have the option to offset their share of emissions on international flights. With direct flights from Paris to Reykjavik, Air France offers an attractive and eco-friendly option for those heading to Iceland.

Conclusion: Charting a greener course

As the global consciousness about environmental impact deepens, more and more travellers are looking for ways to lessen their footprint. The aviation industry has a crucial role to play in this transition. With airlines such as Icelandair, easyJet, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Lufthansa Group, British Airways, and Air France all making significant strides towards eco-friendliness, passengers have increasingly greener choices for their flights to Iceland.