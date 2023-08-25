Longford horse trainer John Blacker held what he believed to be a "first-time" parade at Mowbray Racecourse on Friday.
JKB Racing paraded six horses of various ages and development, showcasing three two-year-olds - one of which was unbroken - and a trio of three-year-olds, to potential shareholders.
Nostradamus, Ambidexter, Vino Rosso, Stratosphere, Frosted and Alpine Eagle were all on show, with several of the horses having done multiple preps.
"In the past, the major studs have yearling parades before the sale day and this is, to my knowledge, the first time that a stable has had a yearling parade after the sales," Blacker said.
"It's something new for our business and there's a few people up here that are interested in having a look and seeing how we operate.
"It's also good for the babies to get away from home and tie up at the stalls here - hopefully they're all back here one day winning races."
Blacker, who has won Tasmania's Premiership Trainer title three times, explained that the horses are bought at the yearling sales when they are one-year-old, with people eager to see "what their product is" when they're older.
"They will see them at their best now instead of short and stumpy when we bought them," he said.
"If this event kicks off alright, we may do it every year.
"People say 'which one's the best?', I can't answer that because we bought them all separately hoping that they're all good horses ... you don't want to go to the sales and buy a slow one.
"So hopefully we picked out the best ones we thought we could for our budget price and they all go from there."
