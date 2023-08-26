Regional sporting habits have been revealed by a report presented to City of Launceston councillors.
The Northern Tasmania Sports Facility Plan is the first document of its kind for the region, and is a collaboration of five councils including the City of Launceston.
The plan is the first step in a multi-stage, multi-year process to better build and upgrade council-owned sports facilities across the region, to ensure they keep pace with rising participation and growing populations.
The document was shaped through feedback from residents and sporting clubs across the region, and almost half of the 1580 survey respondents came from City of Launceston residents.
According to the survey results the top eight sports played in Northern Tasmania are:
The most frequently-visited sporting facilities are all in Launceston, and include the Northern Tasmania Netball Association grounds, Elphin Sports Centre and the Silverdome.
Councillors unanimously endorsed the document at their August 24 meeting, which deputy mayor Hugh McKenzie said was a momentous step towards progress.
"We've actually got our region having a conversation about things which we all participate in and found out what our facilities look like," Cr McKenzie said.
"I think that's a really seminal moment for us as a region to actually cooperate and work together to look at what our collective needs look like."
Although current sporting facilities are well maintained, the plan highlights a growing need for investment in indoor sport facilities across the region.
This was a key priority for survey respondents, as was growing the number of 'active recreation facilities' like BMX tracks and skate parks, and equestrian facilities.
As far as indoor sport is concerned, there are just five council-owned basketball courts across the five municipalities, however 12 are needed based on population data.
Similarly, there are 19 council-owned netball courts but eight more are needed.
Demand forecasts show a need for 20 basketball courts and an additional 14 netball courts by 2036.
Mayor Matthew Garwood said the proposed Northern Suburbs Recreation Hub would help address the shortfall, however more investment would be needed.
"Based on the details released by the State Government for that facility, there are expected to be four indoor netball courts and three basketball courts included," Cr Garwood said.
"While that will go some of the way to solving the issues we face, there will still need to be further considerations made if we are to meet that expected demand and I would still like to see these based around multi-use."
The plan also shows increasing rates of female participation in "traditionally male" sports like AFL, both forms of rugby, cricket and soccer.
This will require further investment in female facilities like changing rooms, as well as more training and playing fields.
Although he could not speak for neighbouring councils, Cr Garwood said the Launceston endorsement was a commitment to consider the recommendations in future planning matters.
"From Launceston's perspective, it's particularly important to acknowledge the role sport plays in our community," he said.
"It's not just the competitive aspect that has to be considered - it's also the role it plays in supporting a happy, healthy and engaged community whether that's through formal or informal activities."
