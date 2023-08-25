A mum and her daughter have reunited with the paramedics who helped them during a COVID-19 pandemic emergency birth.
Nikkie Burridge unexpectedly gave birth to her now-three-year-old daughter four days early in February 2020 after waking up with a sore back.
"I didn't have anything prepared when I woke up and thought nothing of the back pain," Ms Burridge said.
"I woke up my partner to look after my other child, Brooklyn, while we went to hospital and six minutes later I had my other daughter on the toilet floor!"
Paramedics Ricci Swirsky and Bri Goode arrived once Ms Burridge had already given birth at her Mayfield home but made sure the newborn, Zahlia Doddy, was okay.
"They were perfect," Ms Burridge said.
Now three years on, the young Launceston woman wanted to thank the two paramedics for their help post-birth and allow her daughter to meet them.
The paramedics - who often see people at their worst having sustained life-threatening injuries - were more than eager to oblige the request and bring along a special treat.
Travelling in an ambulance to the home, Mr Swirsky and Ms Goode gave Zahlia a tour of the vehicle when meeting "for real".
"It was kind of surreal to have them finally meet in that way," Ms Burridge said.
"But I think she loved it even more because she was the star of the show and who knows, there might be a future paramedic in our family now."
