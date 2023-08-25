The fact Longford finished 16 premiership points clear of Bracknell on the NTFA premier ladder suggests they should comfortably account for the Redlegs at home on Sunday.
But their two bouts this season have been among the closest games this year and indicate this clash could be tighter than fans think.
Bracknell came from three goals down in round three to beat their traditional rivals by one point at Bracknell.
Longford coach Mitch Stagg provided insight into what happened when reflecting on that match this week.
"We needed to be better, particularly in the clearances late in that game," he said.
"They certainly got dominance at clearance and at the stoppage in that last quarter and we just couldn't contain them and they ended up running over the top of us."
Longford then won their round 12 match by 15 points after scores were level at three quarter-time in tough weather conditions.
Of course injuries to key players - think Longford ruck Michael Larby - should be noted from these games but those past results suggest Longford haven't been able to walk all over the Redlegs.
It's no secret one of Bracknell's biggest problems this season has been their first quarters, sometimes finding themselves down by five goals at the first break.
They appear to have addressed that and last weekend jumped to a 23-12 lead against sixth-ranked Bridgenorth.
But you'd think Longford, who have led at quarter-time in all but three of their games this year, would be aware of this vulnerability and be raring to go from the first whistle.
Ironically, Bracknell led 18-6 at the first change in their most-recent meeting.
Whatever happens, it's hard to see either side getting overawed by the occasion given they have won the past two grand finals between them and have plenty of finals experience.
Sunday looks as though it will be sunny so the key for both teams is going to be getting the ball in the hands of their best users.
The Tigers are renowned for their defence and have only conceded 593 points compared to the Redlegs' 945.
Rather than just banging it forward into Longford's backline, that features strong defenders Connor Alexander and Baden Alexander, patience presents as key for the Redlegs.
Former Launceston player Josh Woolley has arguably the best kick in the competition and the focus should be on getting him the ball in dangerous attacking positions.
One of the state's most decorated footballers Josh Holland would another to get the ball to.
He has featured in the best three times since his first game of the season in round 10.
Bracknell have demonstrated their ability to score and weren't far behind the Tigers in that department in the home-and-away season with 116 points less (1182 - 1066) despite three less wins.
Coach Corry Goodluck, who has snagged 46 majors this year, is a proven goal-kicker when given the chance.
Longford, as well as generally pressuring the ball up the ground, should be aiming to nullify Woolley and prevent him from getting in space and kicking long.
Meanwhile, the Tigers have looked threatening this year when Jake Murfett streams out of the back line and they should be looking to release him as much as possible.
Another of their major strengths is the imposing Larby, Sam Luttrell ruck combination and experienced onball unit featuring Liam Davies and Josh Frankcombe.
Bracknell's rucks, including Oli Gibson, will have to battle hard all day to quell the influence of arguably the league's best ruck duo.
Meanwhile, Davies is a smooth mover and top ball-user the Redlegs have likely put thought into.
Miller Hodge, a strong runner and former Launceston TSL player, presents as a good match-up for Davies through the midfield.
