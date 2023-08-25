The Examinersport
Home/Sport/Football
Analysis

Pre-game analysis: Longford, Bracknell NTFA football elimination final

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
August 26 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The fact Longford finished 16 premiership points clear of Bracknell on the NTFA premier ladder suggests they should comfortably account for the Redlegs at home on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from AFL
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.