The Examinersport
Home/Sport/A-League

Football Tasmania's umpire payment discrepancies challenged

Laura Smith
By Laura Smith
Updated August 25 2023 - 1:58pm, first published 1:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Referees officiating in premier soccer games in Tasmania are being paid more when men are on the pitch than when women are playing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Smith

Laura Smith

Sports Journalist

Sports Journalist at The Advocate newspaper covering Tasmania's North-West and West Coast. Email: laura.smith@theadvocate.com.au

More from AFL
More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.