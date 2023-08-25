Referees officiating in premier soccer games in Tasmania are being paid more when men are on the pitch than when women are playing.
They may be games of the same level and duration, but as a referee of various Football Tasmania competitions you can expect to be paid close to $26 less to officiate a women's match.
The apparent discriminatory practice has been called into question at a time when soccer, particularly the women's game, and gender discrepancies in sport are very much in the spotlight.
The NPL Tasmania and Women's Super League competitions, the top tier of the sport in the state, draw a $14 difference in referee payments.
Umpires can expect to be paid $135 for the men's matches, with assistants receiving $67.
Whereas for the WSL, umpires are remunerated $121 with assistants given $61.
But it is the Northern and Southern Championship where this gender-based gap becomes the most glaring, with referees of the men's competitions receiving $110 compared to $84 for the women's.
This argument was compounded by users highlighting the frequent absence of a "full suite of umpires" attending women's matches across the state.
Conversely, others defended the payment discrepancies, considering the men's matches to be "more challenging" to officiate based on the higher number of red and yellow cards handed down per game.
This was linked to the "fundamental differences in the discipline of players" which therefore required a greater standard of "referee ability and experience".
Football Tasmania have been contacted for comment on the issue but so far have failed to respond.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.