Almost two-thirds of ED presentations not seen on time

Almost two-thirds of patients who presented to the Launceston General Hospital's emergency department last month were not seen on time, according to recent data from the Health Department.
The monthly health system data released on Thursday showed that 37 per cent of emergency presentations at the LGH were seen within the recommended time frame, compared to 54 per cent in July 2022.
Just 39 per cent of patients who were triaged as category two patients, that is patients with an imminently life-threatening condition, were seen within the clinically recommended time frame.
At the North West Regional Hospital, there was an improvement in the number of emergency presentations seen on time over the 12 months, from 58 per cent in July 2022 to 63 per cent.
There were 14,993 emergency presentations to the state's four major public hospitals last month.
Of these, 3625 fronted the LGH, compared to 3266 in July 2022.
There were 2254 presentations to the NWRH, compared to 2136 in July 2022.
Greens leader Rosalie Woodruff said the health system data showed that hundreds of people each month who are attended the LGH were not seen within the time frames recommended for safe clinical care.
"This presents an unacceptable risk to patients and adds strain to staff who are already under terrible pressure," she said.
"This government has neglected health for close to a decade and the real-world result of this is playing out in the LGH right now."
Labor's health spokeswoman Anita Dow said emergency department waiting times at the LGH had increased with patients waiting 42 minutes on average to be seen by a doctor.
She said one in 20 patients chose not to wait for care.
Health Minister Guy Barnett said the new data showed that the state's elective surgery wait list had reduced 13 per cent in the past 12 months.
He said 66 per cent of elective surgery patients had been seen in the clinically recommended time frame.
Mr Barnett said the recent figures showed almost 40 per cent of emergency department presentations in July, or about 6000 people, could be treated outside of the emergency department.
He said Tasmanians should only attend the emergency department if they needed emergency care and could otherwise visit a Medicare Urgent Care Clinics or call Healthdirect on 1800 022 222 to get expert health advice.
