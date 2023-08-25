Community groups are now able to hire halls at a reduced rate while new fees will be charged to others in a move councillors say will allow increased use of the venues.
City of Launceston councillors unanimously voted to halve the fees paid by community groups who want to hire council halls at the August 25 meeting.
Community groups - as defined by the council - will now be able to hire halls on a regular basis for $10 per hour, and on a non-regular basis for $12.50 per hour.
There will also be two new fee caps imposed on community use, a half-daily rate - for bookings less than four hours - of $30 and a daily rate of $45.
According to the council, 56 per cent of hall usage came from community groups in 2022.
Speaking at the meeting, councillor Danny Gibson said the decision had been partly influenced by groups in Lilydale, who were doing "great things".
"This is one such thing that came from that pocket of the municipality, wanting to ensure that our facilities are open for all manner of uses and accessible," Cr Gibson said.
"What it does is identifies that there are particular people who want to and can take advantage of hall bookings and do things that are for the benefit of the community."
Councillor Tim Walker said the feedback had shown community groups were eager to hire venues but the original hire fees presented a significant cost.
He said the reduction in fees would allow the halls to be used for their proper purpose.
"Launceston Council is never going to make a profit out of these spaces," Cr Walker said.
"It's not the intention, they're there as community facilities and as community facilities they should be being used."
Mayor Matthew Garwood said with increased usage came a higher likelihood that any maintenance issues would be addressed promptly, as there would be more people around to notice them.
"By the lowering of hire fees, council-owned halls that aren't as well occupied will hopefully make those facilities much more attractive to various groups to hold their events and meetings in," Cr Garwood said.
"The council also believes that higher usage of its facilities, like these halls, will in fact lead to much better maintenance and management outcomes as those users will be in a much better position to report any issues that arise."
Fees for commercial usage of council halls remain unchanged.
