Council

Launceston hall hire gets cheaper for community groups

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated August 25 2023 - 3:39pm, first published 3:30pm
Community groups are now able to hire halls at a reduced rate while new fees will be charged to others in a move councillors say will allow increased use of the venues.

