The Examinersport
Home/Sport/Football

South Launceston defeat Rocherlea in NTFA premier qualifying final

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated August 26 2023 - 10:38pm, first published 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Launceston's Jay Blackberry is wrapped up by Rocherlea's Jordan Cousens and Josh Ponting at Youngtown Oval on Saturday. Picture by Paul Scambler
South Launceston's Jay Blackberry is wrapped up by Rocherlea's Jordan Cousens and Josh Ponting at Youngtown Oval on Saturday. Picture by Paul Scambler

Rocherlea had just kicked a terrific team major to go one goal ahead mid-way through the third quarter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from AFL
Carlton aim to make it a perfect 10 against GWS
Carlton will be trying to beat GWS and take a 10-game winning streak with them into the AFL finals. (Jason O'BRIEN/AAP PHOTOS)
Justin Chadwick and Joanna Guelas
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.