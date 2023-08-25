Northern Tasmania's footballers of the future were acknowledged at the NTJFA best and fairest awards on Friday.
Held virtually ahead of the association's eight grand finals at UTAS Stadium on Saturday and Sunday, players from five different clubs took out the awards.
After his side missed out on the under-16s division one grand final by just three points, East Launceston's Isaac Bramich took out the best and fairest by one vote.
Sitting on five votes after seven rounds, he polled five best-on-grounds in a row before a two in the final game of the season gave him the win - finishing on 20 votes ahead of South Launceston's Lucas Wootton (19).
The under-17 girls' best and fairest was taken out by Prospect's Taja Richardson, who polled in six out of seven games in the back-end of the season to win by five votes.
She finished on 25, ahead of Tamar Valley's Shannon Dunn (20).
In the under-14 girls, South Launceston look like they have a star on their hands in Aya Cottam, who polled 40 out of a possible 45 votes.
She was named best-on-ground in the first 10 matches of the season - finishing with 12 three-vote games and two twos.
Under-12 division 2: Wesley Bartlett 31 votes (Tamar Valley), Tom Blackwell (Tamar Valley) and Cooper Field 29 (Deloraine).
Under-12 division 1: Harry Taylor 23 (South Launceston), Colby Prewer 21 (Prospect).
Under-14 division 2: Darcy Kitchin 32 (Longford), Jaxon Harrison 31 (East Coast).
Under-14 division 1: Max Duffy 36 (Tamar Valley), Samuel Husband 25 (Prospect).
Under-14 girls: Aya Cottam 40 (South Launceston), Amelia Carter 21 (Scottsdale).
Under-16 division 2: Hunter McGee 24 (Longford), Tom Hadley 19 (Scottsdale).
Under-17 girls: Taja Richardson 25 (Prospect), Shannon Dunn 20 (Tamar Valley).
Under-16 division 1: Isaac Bramich 20 (East Launceston), Lucas Wootton 19 (South Launceston).
Saturday
9.30am - under-12 division 2: Deloraine v East Launceston
11.25am - under-12 division 1: South Launceston v Prospect
1.15pm - under-14 division 2: East Coast v Longford
3.05pm - under-14 division 1: South Launceston v Prospect
Sunday
9.30am - under-14 girls: South Launceston v Longford
11.25am - under-16 division 2: Scottsdale v Longford
1.35pm - under-17 girls: East Launceston v Launceston
3.30pm - under-16 division 1: South Launceston v Prospect
