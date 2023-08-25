Meander Valley and Deloraine have been in a class of their own in the NTFAW division one with their only dropped points coming against each other.
Boasting percentages of 879.4 and 568.6 respectively, the Sunettes and the Roos have vanquished their opposition in nearly every match with Saturday's clash at the neutral venue of NTCA Ground a potential grand final preview.
For the Roos, who have Ella McLennan and Claudia Gardner returning, the season has been a far cry from their 5-10 campaign a year ago, with coach Brad Powe putting the improvement down to new recruits and player development.
"We've been building commitment over the last couple of years and also probably just adding a little bit of experience like Hannah Mitchell-Grima coming from South Launceston and Phoebe [Barnett] who have both played a bit higher level," he said.
Mitchell-Grima has enjoyed a stellar 2023 campaign which has included nine matches where she was named in the best.
"I've tried to get her here for a couple of years and she's brought a really positive environment, she's come back and really focused on enjoying her football," Powe said of his player.
"She said she's found passion for the game again and is really enjoying what she's doing and really I think that's why she's played good footy.
"I think she's just allowed it to be comfortable and so she's happy and enjoying herself."
The Sunettes have a weapon of their own however, with Cleo Cresswell finishing the home-and-away season as the league's leading goal-kicker - booting 34.
READ MORE: Hot Pies excited for Lilydale challenge
Coach Charlotte How reflected on what the forward has brought to the Meander Valley line-up.
"The way she's been working with the other forwards has been really exciting, she's making it easy for us midfielders and high half-forwards to get the ball into her, because she's been working with us to really perfect her lead," she said
"We're really excited to see what she can do."
Most teams who enter a finals campaign undefeated are usually handed the pressure of being overwhelming favourites, but How said that Deloraine's near-blemishless season has meant her side were more relaxed.
"We obviously do feel a bit of pressure being technically undefeated, but it does take the pressure off a little bit knowing how much they have obviously improved throughout the year," she said.
"We've got our work cut out for us, we know we're going into a really tough game, so we're not expecting to win just because we haven't lost a game.
"We're really looking forward to it and we know it's going to be a really tough battle."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.