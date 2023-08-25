A coronial investigation has found that officers in pursuit of a Launceston man who was killed last year while evading them near the Seaport precinct acted appropriately.
Coroner Simon Cooper reported in a coronial finding on Friday that Harrison Jared Tucker died from multiple head, limb and chest injuries on April 14, 2002, after he sped through a red light, breaked heavily, lost control of his motorbike and collided with a sedan.
Mr Cooper said the 21-year-old had been disqualified from driving a motorcycle, but had been apprehended and charged with the same offence a number of days before his death.
"Despite that he continued to unlawfully ride a high-powered motorcycle around the Launceston area, after having taken illegal drugs," he said.
Mr Cooper said despite the best efforts of first responders, Mr Tucker died at the scene.
He said excessive speed and methylamphetamine contributed to the crash.
"The actions of the police involved in the incident are to be commended," Mr Cooper said.
"The accident which claimed Mr Tucker's life was entirely his own fault."
He made no recommendations.
