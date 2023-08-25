The Examiner
Coronial finding published into Harrison Jared Tucker's death

By Matt Maloney
Updated August 25 2023 - 12:28pm, first published 12:00pm
The scene of a crash that killed 21-year-old Harrison Tucker in April 2022.
A coronial investigation has found that officers in pursuit of a Launceston man who was killed last year while evading them near the Seaport precinct acted appropriately.

