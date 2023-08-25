Cast your mind back to August 2013 with these photos from The Examiner archive.
10-years-ago and the city was abuzz with activities from rehearsals for the upcoming Midsummers Night Dream performance to a Femme Fatale burlesque show.
The Longford Mitre 10 Gardening Competition was underway, while the winning book for the Children's Book Week had just been judged.
Daffodil Day was being marked, and the Winter Relief Appeal was underway while people were enjoying the skiing at Ben Lomond.
A redevelopment was underway at St Giles, and the School of Architecture was holding an open day.
Mersey/Devonport Lions Club members Dennis Applebee and Peter Noble were hoping to organise a world record attempt at the most convertibles in the one place and the one time with their roof down.
While Launceston artist Ross Byers had his exhibition "Transit" at Devonport Regional Art Gallery, and at The Albert Hall guests were dressed up for the Cityprom Service Excellence Awards.
