The Examiner
Home/Photos

Friday Flashback to the week of August 21-25, 2013 in Launceston

Paul Scambler
By Paul Scambler
Updated August 25 2023 - 12:55pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cast your mind back to August 2013 with these photos from The Examiner archive.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Scambler

Paul Scambler

photographer

Photographer with the Examiner for 36 years.

More from Photos
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.