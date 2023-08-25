Tasmania's iconic map will be a key feature on the JackJumpers' playing attire for the 2023-24 NBL season.
The players will don it on the back of the home and away jerseys, which both take on new designs.
The home uniform remains green but has a pinstripe of ants on the jersey and the shorts as well as bold yellow ants down the sides, while the away kit is now predominantly yellow.
"We're really proud to represent the people of Tasmania and having the map on the back of the jersey is a special addition to this year's jerseys." co-chief executive Christine Finnegan said.
"Whether you think about it as all of Tasmania is behind us, or we're putting Tasmania on our back and bringing them on this journey, we think there's some great synergies there.
"The ants on the home uniform represent our ant army of members and supporters and our march towards Tasmania's first NBL championship."
