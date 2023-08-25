Riverside Primary School had a fantastic time celebrating Book Week, with 800 students dressing up as their favourite book characters and the amazing costumes dazzling staff and family members.
One highlight was the book reading of "The Very Hungry Caterpillar", especially with the twist of Principal Jane Bovil transforming from a caterpillar into a butterfly.
Making a lasting impression on students and foster a love for reading and books.
