Fresh off winning their first final since 2011, it is fair to say Perth will have plenty of momentum behind them when they visit Lilydale in the NTFA division first semi-final.
The Magpies' crowd was in full voice as they watched their side beat Old Launcestonians by five goals and coach Jade Selby said the club has been in high spirits ever since.
"It's been a long time between drinks for us, we're in finals for the first time since 2018, so it was great to see lots of guys there that have been a part of the club through the years," he said.
"Having former players and former coaches at the club come along and feel that they're a part of it just made it feel good and there are so many people that were a part of it ... but now we have to turn around pretty quickly, because we've got a pretty big test coming up on Sunday."
The test in question is a tough trip to the home of the Demons, who welcome back Logan Reynolds and Jimmy Storay after they fell four points short in a thrilling match against St Pats last time out.
Perth confirmed one change for the match, Nathan Croft will return to the 22 in place of the injured Drew McIntosh.
During the home-and-away season, both teams took care of business at home in their match-ups with the fixture at Lilydale resulting in a 65-point win for the home side.
"We have to bring the pressure, the way we play our game style, our pressure, our beliefs and how we go about it," Selby said.
"If we bring that we're going to be very hard to beat, does it automatically mean a win? No, but it means that we're in the game for as long as possible.
"We understand that they've got a lot of good players on all their lines, but our guys have got to realise that so do we, I really believe we can compete and I firmly believe that the boys do believe that.
"We're certainly not going in cocky but we're a young group who know what we can achieve together and that's what we're looking forward to."
Both teams were involved in high-intensity contests in the first round of finals, with Selby putting it down to improved weather and ground conditions.
"Also the mental side of it, to click into gear, to know that this is do-or-die unlike throughout the year," Demons coach Corey Lockett agreed.
"Once you get to finals, the weather's better - everything feels better - there's more on the line clearly and it is the best teams playing each other in every game.
"You have to go up a gear or you get left behind."
Lilydale will have the advantage of an eight-day break to get over their heart-breaking loss to the Saints, where they surrendered a seven-goal headstart to the Saints.
"Having a pretty experienced group helps with situations like that, we can pick ourselves up and move on," Lockett said.
"Some teams don't get the chance to do that when they don't have a second chance, so I'm just going to enforce that we are good enough to get ourselves in a position to have a second chance, so let's not waste our second shot at it."
Lockett added that playing in front of a home crowd would add extra motivation for his squad, especially after last year's loss at the same venue to Old Scotch.
"Out of all the excitement to get a home final we let ourselves down last year, we didn't take advantage of it," he said.
"So this year, both reserves and seniors are out at Lilydale and I think all 46 of us are keen to play again, to run out and have a crack in front of our home fans."
The match will also bring up a personal milestone for Jai Asbury, who is set to play 50th club game.
