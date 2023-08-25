The NTFA premier's highest-scoring team meets the stingiest defence at Youngtown Oval on Saturday in the qualifying final.
Rocherlea have scored the most points this season with 1422 while South Launceston have conceded 584.
They're significant stats in a season that has been characterised by low-scoring affairs between the top teams.
Even more so when you look at their most-recent encounter in round 10 that ended with South Launceston winning 5.17 (47) to 6.0 (36).
South coach Jack Maher has said having a spread of goal-kickers would be crucial and it looks like that will play a big role in deciding the winner.
Rocherlea have had seven players kick more than 10 goals this year.
Full-forward Josh Holton, who is six majors away from 1000 senior career goals, has booted 37 this year while dominant midfielder Jordan Cousens has snagged 25.
You get a strong sense South are going to be putting a lot of work into Holton and Cousens this weekend which means Rocherlea's other goal-kickers are going to be vital.
South's centre half-back Luke McCarty and full-back Sam Mayne are arguably the best pair of defensive pillars in the game and the Bulldogs have barely been scored against this season.
The highest score they have conceded is 59 points against Hillwood in round four.
It could take three or four goals each from the likes of Rocherlea centre half-forward Andrew Cox-Goodyer (18 this season) and speedy forward pocket Zane Brown (22) to see the Tigers over the line.
While South haven't had the one standout goal-kicker, they have had 10 players boot more than 10 majors this season.
The Bulldogs have got great value from their medium to small forwards with Matthew Lee (23 goals) and Brendan Taylor (19) causing damage around spearhead Kurt Hibbs.
They'll be hard to beat if they can get an even spread again on Saturday.
The Tigers have a formidable back-six of their own with hard-running captain Luke Richards and strong centre half-back Taylor Stone among them.
South recorded 85 points against Rocherlea in the opening round, making them the only team to effectively break through Rocherlea's defence.
Lee bagged five goals that day while Hibbs finished with three.
You'd suspect the Tigers will look to limit Hibbs' influence but arguably their biggest challenge is stopping the Bulldogs' crafty small forwards.
Meanwhile, in-between the arcs will be just as important for both teams in terms of scoring.
Midfield pressure makes life much easier for defenders and both sides will be fighting tooth and nail to make sure the opposition finds it hard to deliver to their forwards.
Tackle and smothers will be premium.
Each team boasts onballers who are scoring threats.
South's followers Grant Holt (16), Cody Lowe and Jay Blackberry (12 apiece) have been good around the goals.
Rocherlea's Cousens has kicked 25 while coach Josh Ponting (18), Dakota Bannister (17) and Jack Rushton (16) have been dangerous.
Stopping these players from getting goals should be a focus for both outfits.
With Cousens and Blackberry are likely to get the most attention given their arguably the league's best footballers.
If we accept they're both are going to have big games, you'd assume each team would be quite happy to see them get their touches in the back-half.
An elite runner, Blackberry is good at winning the ball and weaving out of traffic.
He could end up getting a tag to try and prevent him from gathering the ball at contests.
The tough and hard-running Jack Rushton is one that run with Blackberry. He also has the potential to do damage the other way.
The experienced Ponting is another option given his running ability and footy smarts.
Another great runner, Cousens' big weapon is that long kick especially around the forward-50 mark, a bit like Richmond's Jayden Short who regularly gets handballs there before shooting for goal.
South should be looking to find Cousens as soon as a Rochlerlea player marks it around the 50.
