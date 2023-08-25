A big thank you to emergency services people

SO again this year we are told what everyone has known for years: our education system is going down the gurgler! No matter how much money we pour into new buildings here and there it doesn't seem to make much difference. Maybe it's not the buildings so much but what and how subjects are taught in the school. Also the fact that teachers aren't allowed to discipline students who all know their rights these days. It seems that each year another method of teaching is inflicted on the poor long suffering teachers and the students by people in the department who have probably never set foot in a classroom. Maybe it would be better to go right back to the basics and keep the same method for years, rather than having a brain explosion and telling people that that is the way to teach! If nothing is done then we will educate a generation of zombies who will rule the classrooms anyway they like!

