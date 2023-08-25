A big thank you to emergency services people

MY brother and I were the subjects of the recent search and rescue in bush near Loddon bluff on Monday 21 August. We would like to express our deepest gratitude to the men and women of the emergency services - police officers, paramedics, helicopter crew, search crew, management, and the myriad of others involved in making this a world class service available to all. Despite much bushwalking experience my errors of judgement meant we were facing a life threatening situation and I set off our emergency beacon. Without the intervention of the Tasmanian search and rescue teams it is quite likely we would have perished. Thank you, each and every one of you who played a part in our rescue.
Paul Cameron, Launceston
SO again this year we are told what everyone has known for years: our education system is going down the gurgler! No matter how much money we pour into new buildings here and there it doesn't seem to make much difference. Maybe it's not the buildings so much but what and how subjects are taught in the school. Also the fact that teachers aren't allowed to discipline students who all know their rights these days. It seems that each year another method of teaching is inflicted on the poor long suffering teachers and the students by people in the department who have probably never set foot in a classroom. Maybe it would be better to go right back to the basics and keep the same method for years, rather than having a brain explosion and telling people that that is the way to teach! If nothing is done then we will educate a generation of zombies who will rule the classrooms anyway they like!
Glennis Sleurink, Launceston
NSW is moving closer to banning conversion practices thanks to MP, Alex Greenwich, conversion practice bill.
Queensland, Victoria and the ACT have already banned such practices.
But after a commitment from Premier Jeremy Rockliff in May last year the Tasmanian Government has gone very quiet.
LGBTIQA+ Tasmanians who are vulnerable to conversion practices can't wait for the Tasmanian Government to resolve its internal disputes. They need protection now!
If Tasmania delays any more, conversion perpetrators who have been thrown out of their own state will move here to continue harming LGBTIQA+ people.
If the Government won't act, other parties and independents should.
Trenton Hoare, lutruwita (Tasmania)
Northern Tasmanian families are struggling with the dual crisis of inflation and rising interest rates, and as your Labor Senator I can assure you that the Albanese Government is committed to ensuring urgent relief. This is precisely why we have introduced our transformative election commitment of significantly reducing childcare costs - helping families stay afloat and dealing with those two main economic challenges facing Tasmanians.
The Albanese Government's commitment towards families with childcare costs is both wide-ranging and will produce tangible results - helping up to 96 per cent of families with maximum subsidy rates of up to 90 per cent, whilst also allowing for our reform's scope to reach into other important care initiatives such as out-of-school-hours. This will particularly help communities trying to make a living in northern Tasmania - stimulating the care economy in local centres, setting up a younger generation for success and empowering parents with greater working flexibility.
Senator Helen Polley
NETBALLERS go unheralded! Almost unnoticed, it would seem, our national netball team, the Diamonds, has just won a world championship in distant Cape Town, South Africa. We defeated the runners-up, England, by a mammoth 16 goals in the final. In recent years our netballers have done consistently well vying with New Zealand, Britain, Jamaica and South Africa for world supremacy. How unfortunate that this happened while we are giving our all to the national Matildas team, who just may get to emulate the successes of our netballers.
Dick James, Norwood
I HAVE a dream - a dream that all the road users religiously obey every single road rule to the letter of the law for a year.
This would result in no easy fees for our greedy government to effortlessly grab, supposedly in the name of public safety.
How many expensive speed cameras would then be purchased?
They would probably introduce additional taxes to bridge the shortfall harvested from all the fines.
Yes, I have a dream, but if it came true, it would prove to be the Tasmanian Government's worst nightmare.
Ron Baines, Kings Meadows
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.