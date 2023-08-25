The Examiner
YOUR SAY: A big thank you to emergency services people

LN
By Laura Nankervis
August 26 2023 - 8:17am
A big thank you to emergency services people
A big thank you to emergency services people

MY brother and I were the subjects of the recent search and rescue in bush near Loddon bluff on Monday 21 August. We would like to express our deepest gratitude to the men and women of the emergency services - police officers, paramedics, helicopter crew, search crew, management, and the myriad of others involved in making this a world class service available to all. Despite much bushwalking experience my errors of judgement meant we were facing a life threatening situation and I set off our emergency beacon. Without the intervention of the Tasmanian search and rescue teams it is quite likely we would have perished. Thank you, each and every one of you who played a part in our rescue.

