Thumbs up given to six-month jail sentence

A Mayfield man gave a thumbs up to the court when he accepted a six-month jail sentence in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Damien Michael Milburn appeared by video from prison during a process known as a sentence indication in which a person is given the opportunity to find out their sentence if they plead guilty.
Under the process, the magistrate Evan Hughes heard the facts of Milburn's crimes and told him he would impose a sentence of six months in jail.
Before defence lawyer Mark Doyle could consult his client, Milburn indicated with a thumbs up that he would accept it.
Police prosecutor Mike Bonde also accepted the sentence.
Milburn pleaded guilty to about 50 counts, including two counts of reckless driving, driving while disqualified, firearms charges, breach of bail, and drug charges, including trafficking and unlawful possession of property.
He pleaded not guilty to a count of dealing with the proceeds of crime.
The court heard that Milburn was the subject of a firearm prohibition order from 2016.
But when police called at his Mayfield home in September last year, they saw him run out the backdoor holding a Winchester-sawn-off shotgun and throw it over the fence into the neighbour's yard.
He resisted arrest by moving his arms to avoid handcuffing.
Police found two unfired cartridges and drugs at his home and a mobile phone, which revealed evidence of drug sales.
Defence lawyer Mark Doyle said Milburn was a "very sad tale of a man who is an addict".
"Drugs have controlled his life, and to break away from his associates has proved practically impossible," he said.
Mr Doyle said Milburn sold drugs to a small group of friends to fund his drug use.
He said the shortened firearm was brought to his address concerning a drug debt, and Milburn had disarmed the assailant.
"He stared down the person saying to shoot him now because he did not care," Mr Doyle said.
"Mr Milburn took the gun off him and kept it because a threat had been made."
He said Milburn was a man who manifested all the dangers of drug addiction.
Milburn had been in custody since May 2, 2023.
Mr Hughes, in giving the sentence indication, said there was no evidence that Milburn profited from selling other than to fund his addiction.
He will hand down his final sentence today.
