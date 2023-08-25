The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Damian Michael Milburn accepted a six month sentence indication with a thumbs up

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated August 25 2023 - 10:05am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thumbs up given to six-month jail sentence
Thumbs up given to six-month jail sentence

A Mayfield man gave a thumbs up to the court when he accepted a six-month jail sentence in the Launceston Magistrates Court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.