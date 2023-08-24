The Examiner
OPINION: Is Tasmania actually the loneliest state?

By Dr Joey Crawford
Updated August 25 2023 - 9:04am, first published 6:30am
Loneliness is common for singles over 50.
The State of the Nation Report into social connection in Australia, released last week, paints a harrowing picture of the how disconnected and lonely Australians might be.

