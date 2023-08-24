The State of the Nation Report into social connection in Australia, released last week, paints a harrowing picture of the how disconnected and lonely Australians might be.
More challenging, perhaps, is that Tasmania is the loneliest state, with only the ACT reporting higher rates of loneliness.
More than one in three Tasmanians report being lonely. But, Tasmania, according to the report, has the lowest social isolation risk.
By being smaller in size, Tasmania seems to have the foundations of a highly connected community. We frequent similar cafés, we have a limited number of parks, and walks with which to cross paths with possible friends. Many of us live in houses or small townhouse blocks, where the number of adjacent neighbours is countable on hands (and maybe feet).
Contrasted to places with larger volume, more activities, and commoditised housing complexes, the likelihood of regularly seeing the same person in a Tasmanian town or city is greater.
Yet, in practice we do not seem to be great at supporting community connection.
I walk into cafés and observe the queues of people standing silently. Physically close, but socially distant. The supermarket checkout, a person standing silently shuffling groceries while the other waits for the bill. These were once moments of great connection.
Exiting the pandemic era might require retraining for some of us, in the art and interest of connection. We confused social distancing with physical distancing. In fact, we ought to have tried to keep socially close.
In Launceston and surrounds, we have the added advantage of the local member, Bridget Archer MP being the co-chair of the Parliamentary Friends of Ending Loneliness.
We might need to be our own interventionists, and carve out a community pathway towards connection. Towards a community of people who belong.
Slightly more than half the community do not feel lonely, and those might offer a kind hello. A polite flower on the neighbours' doorstep. Or, in the case of my neighbour, homegrown cumquats to sneak into a gin and tonic.
Much of the evidence says that people seek out opportunities to belong in slightly different ways. Our recent research - drawing on more than one million Australian surveys - highlights that the pathway to belonging is through human interaction.
If our research provides one call to action, then the pathway to belonging is through creating watercooler moments. Leave a note on a colleagues desk that was crucial on a project, or when your coffee table plant grows a child, split it off and gift it.
It is small olive leaf moments that offer opportunities to form meaningful connections and combat isolation and loneliness.
Dr Joey Crawford is a Senior Lecturer in Management at the University of Tasmania
