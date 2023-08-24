LGH gastro outbreak confirmed, one ward reopened

UPDATE 4PM:
Access to two wards remains restricted as the Launceston General Hospital works to manage a cluster of gastroenteritis cases.
The Department of Health confirmed three cases of gastro on Thursday afternoon, several hours after multiple staff and patients reported gastro-like symptoms.
Three wards - 3D, 5D and 6D - were closed on Thursday morning, however, ward 6D has since been reopened.
EARLIER:
Visitor access to two wards at the Launceston General remains restricted after multiple staff and patients reported "gastroenteritis-like symptoms".
The Department of Health issued a statement on Thursday morning saying symptoms had been reported across several wards.
"We advise the public that Ward 3D, Ward 5D and Ward 6D will be restricted for visitors until further notice," the statement read.
"An outbreak management team is reviewing the situation, and our focus is on ensuring the safety of patients and staff."
On Thursday afternoon, Hospitals North acting chief executive Fiona Lieutier confirmed that ward 6D had since been cleaned and reopened.
Public access to wards 3D and 5D remains restricted.
In the meantime, community members have been urged to only visit the LGH's emergency department "if it is an emergency".
Alternatives to attending the emergency department include Launceston after-hours GP services, Launceston Medical Centre's urgent care clinic, pharmacies, or make a free call to Healthdirect on 1800 022 222.
"In an emergency, people should always phone triple zero (000) or present to the Emergency Department," the statement read.
Several wards were closed when a gastro outbreak hit the LGH in winter 2021.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.