Lawrence Donaldson, coordinator of the Loudfence campaign which brings attention to child sex abuse, was joined by Health Minister Guy Barnett and members of the LGH on Thursday.
Started in Launceston just a few weeks ago, the campaign involves adorning fences with colourful ribbons to start "gentle" conversations around child sex abuse.
The campaign first started in Ballarat in 2015, and has been seen different locations in Launceston over the past few weeks.
Mr Donaldson said he wanted to raise community awareness of child sexual abuse in Launceston ahead of the report of the Commission of Inquiry into child sexual abuse in Tasmania's institutions.
"Loudfence is an international grassroots campaign where people use ribbons as a way of bringing community awareness to what would otherwise be a very difficult conversation to have," Mr Donaldson said.
"For some people, they take it as a restorative or healing moment, and it's a very personal moment for people when they do tie a ribbon."
Mr Barnett said the initiative was a wonderful opportunity to share in the community joint concerns for victim survivors of child sexual abuse.
"It highlights the importance of healing and hope into the future, but it's also important to prepare for the Commission of Inquiry Report which I know is very important to so many people in the community," Mr Barnett said.
He said the report would be handed to the Governor on August 31 and must be tabled in Parliament within a number of weeks after that.
