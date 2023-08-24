There is no doubt that Tasmania does not have enough energy to grow the economy at the moment, the head of the Tasmanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry has said.
TCCI chief executive Michael Bailey said it was sobering to find that representatives from the TCCI, the Tasmanian Small Business Council, the Tasmanian Minerals, Manufacturing and Energy Council and several other industry groups all agreed that the state faced serious energy problems.
"There is no doubt that we don't have enough energy right now for the projects that we are seeking to put into our state," Mr Bailey said.
"We don't seem to have a clear pathway through to find better energy generation opportunities for Tasmania, particularly how we can a wind farm up in Tasmania, cleaner biofuels into Tasmania."
At a meeting of various industry associations on Tuesday, some representatives expressed fear that investment was being put in danger by the uncertainty over energy supply.
"Perhaps the most sobering thing we heard from some associations was their members telling them that they were beginning to lose investment opportunities out of Tasmania because of these problems," Mr Bailey said.
In a reference to hydrogen, data centres and other power-intensive sectors, Mr Bailey said some industries were not able to get off the ground because the state was not ready from an energy perspective.
Recent reports by the Australian Energy Market Operator showed that Tasmania lacked any headroom in its energy production whatsoever for the next five quarters, Mr Bailey said.
"This is a major concern that needs to be addressed quickly and we have called on the state and federal governments to address these concerns for Tasmania urgently," he said.
The government confirmed recently that dam levels were high - at about 45 per cent - and that there was no danger of a grid shutdown in the state.
But Energy Minister Guy Barnett has confirmed that supply and demand for power was "finely balanced".
Industry is concerned that this leaves no room for growth or expansion of existing businesses, let alone the birth of new industries such as hydrogen.
Mr Bailey also said there was a lack of clarity about the measures that could allow Tasmanian companies to reduce their carbon emissions.
"We have a number of companies that are very keen to move into - for example, electric vehicles and the like - but simply can't get the headworks to their premises at an affordable rate that would allow them to do so," he said.
The industry and business groups agreed that the Marinus Link undersea power cable plan was a critical project that should not be allowed to escalate in price and ratchet up costs for Tasmanian businesses, households and industry.
He called on the state government to quickly re-confirm Marinus, which would allow some of the delayed renewable energy projects to begin, and to ensure that the project wouldn't make Tasmanians worse off.
Elwick Labor MLC Josh Willie said businesses have complained for some time that they were being told there was "no power available at any price".
"This government has been warned about this issue and has done very little about it," Mr Willie said.
The government should be boosting renewable energy projects in the state, he said.
