Launceston businesses and residents are being asked to dig deep as the Winter Relief Appeal ticks down to its final days.
This year's appeal has raised $67,000 of its $80,000 target ahead of Friday's donation deadline.
Huge progress has been made in the past few days.
The WD Booth Charitable Trust, which has been contributing to the appeal for more than 20 years, donated $12,000 last week, marking the single biggest donation of the campaign.
Friday night's Blaze event, which combined hot food, fire pits and live music at the Janie Finlay office carpark, raised a further $2000 towards the cause.
Salvation Army and St Vincent de Paul - two of the four Launceston charities who benefit from the appeal - urged the public to contribute what they could.
Salvos corps officer Roderick Brown and Vinnies' Sam Grace agreed the proven generosity of Launceston residents was "essential" in the current climate.
"There are many struggling in our community, and with the rising cost of living those who were finding it difficult before are finding it especially difficult," Auxiliary Lieutenant Brown said.
"The support for the most vulnerable in our community ... is just invaluable.
"It allows the work to continue and for people to be given that expression of hope and expression of care."
Contributions can be made via direct debit bank transfer (BSB: 035-822; Acc: 011443537) or at The Examiner's office at Level 1, 113 Cimitiere Street.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.