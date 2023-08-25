There are two big questions being asked ahead of the South Launceston versus Rocherlea NTFA premier qualifying final at Youngtown Oval.
How do the Tigers stop Jay Blackberry and how do the Bulldogs stop Jordan Cousens?
They're the premier players of this year's competition and present as Saturday's match-winners.
Rocherlea gun onballer Cousens was the only NTFA footballer to play for Tasmania against Queensland and is a goal-kicking threat.
He's got a booming kick and his 25 goals makes him the game's most damaging midfielder.
Stopping Cousens was the crux of Bulldogs coach Jack Maher's three-quarter-time speech when South overcame the Tigers in round 10.
He spoke of of how the Bulldogs would try and quell Cousens' influence this weekend.
"Someone like Jordan, you can't stop. It's just limiting his influence on the game and where he finds his possessions," he said.
"I'm not a massive believer in a tagger.
"But we've just got to make sure our midfielders respect (him) and go both ways.
"And when they have the footy, that we can try and limit his influence as much as we can.
"But a quality player like Cousens, you can't just hold him out of a full game that's for sure."
Bulldogs captain and midfielder Jay Blackberry has been named South's best in both their wins against Rocherlea this season.
After an interrupted start to the year due to work commitments, Blackberry has been dominant and combines speed, strength and skills.
"We'll put a little bit of work into Jay as we do to all quality players that we come up against," Tigers coach Josh Ponting said.
"You've got to do your homework, you can't just go out there and not put work into a team's good players because they'll cut you to bits.
"There will definitely be a bit of work, not just put into Jay, but into a few others.
"We'll try and nullify their influence but also try to make sure our blokes are getting the game on our terms per se and we'll just take it as that comes."
