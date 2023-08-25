The Examinersport
Home/Sport/Football

South's Jay Blackberry, Rocherlea's Jordan Cousens meet in qualifying final

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
August 25 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Launceston captain Jay Blackberry (with ball) and Rocherlea's Jordan Cousens at Youngtown Oval earlier this season. Picture by Phillip Biggs
South Launceston captain Jay Blackberry (with ball) and Rocherlea's Jordan Cousens at Youngtown Oval earlier this season. Picture by Phillip Biggs

There are two big questions being asked ahead of the South Launceston versus Rocherlea NTFA premier qualifying final at Youngtown Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from AFL
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.