Preparations for the city's next major flood went smoothly as City of Launceston council staff conducted a dry run of flood defence procedures.
The August 24 drill gave newer council staff the opportunity to familiarise themselves - and more experienced staff the chance to re-familiarise themselves - with the assembly of a Bauer flood gate on the Charles Street Bridge.
There are two such flood gates on the bridge and these consist of stacked metal 'stop logs' with rubber seals, and according to the council are designed to be assembled rapidly and without the use of heavy machinery.
The flood gates are a key part of the city's flood defence infrastructure, which the council says protects about 5000 residents and more than 400 businesses in low-lying areas like Invermay.
Although these areas are protected by more than 12km of earth and concrete levees there are gaps to allow roadways to pass through, which would also allow water through during a flood.
There are 19 flood gates spread throughout the levees to prevent this from happening.
To date the Bauer flood gates have not failed, nor have the city's levees, despite record-setting floods in 2016 and 2022.
Charles Street was closed for several hours while council staff carried out the drill, and mayor Matthew Garwood thanked motorists for their patience.
