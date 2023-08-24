The Tasmanian State League's two most senior players will meet when Glenorchy host North Launceston on Saturday.
Magpies coach Josh Arnold became the competition's games-record holder last week, while Northern Bombers leader Brad Cox-Goodyer is just one game behind him, something the latter described as "a unique situation".
"I have plenty of memories of playing against him - some good, some bad," Cox-Goodyer said.
"They obviously beat us in a grand final [2016], we beat them in a grand final [2015] and we've played some great games against each other.
"He's a great person and I enjoy having a beer with him every time that I can and we played the state game together this year which was great."
Both coaches debuted in 2009, the year the league resumed following a nine-year hiatus, and have played each season since - with Cox-Goodyer also spending time at Geelong West Giants in 2015.
He praised Arnold's loyalty to the Magpies, describing it as "commendable" and that he "respects him fully for it".
"There's probably a world where if Josh doesn't hang around, Glenorchy don't get up this year so [loyalty] is super important," he said.
"They've got such a rich, rich history and if you've got people like Josh and obviously you've got Dan Muir back who is a premiership player and Ace [Aaron Cornelius] helps out here and there, so if you get good people around and good people that have been from that club, hopefully you can attract those players back in from that region.
"I know they've had a couple of players from New Norfolk and Claremont this year that have stuck around and played multiple games, so hopefully they can recruit a couple of those local people that are entrenched in the Northern suburbs of Hobart and really buy in to what Josh is doing.
"We've seen this year that they've been super competitive, they've had a couple of big losses but for the most part, their improvement from last year has been really good."
The Bombers come into the clash following a five-point loss against Kingborough, which Cox-Goodyer said was "a great advertisement for the TSL".
His side will have four changes from that game, with David Summers to make his debut, coming in alongside Lockie Mitchell, Jack Aherne and Sam Simpson.
They will replace Ollie Dean (Devils duty), Theo Ives (suspension), Harry Bayles (rolled ankle) and Dom Pitt, with Dean called up to the Talent League following a fantastic performance last week.
"He's only 16 and he's 200 centimetres, so he's still got a lot of growth to come, which is exciting," Cox-Goodyer said. When I first talked to him, they didn't have any custom boots for him so they had to get some soccer boots from Europe somewhere, he's size 17 I think.
"He's top-age next year so if we can put some muscle on him and he keeps developing, he's going to be a chance to actually get drafted so it's super exciting."
North Launceston have defeated Glenorchy in their two matches by 74 and 87 points.
