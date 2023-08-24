Launceston artist Dianne Reidy did not let a dementia diagnosis slow her down in 2015.
If anything, it only invigorated her to paint more, a feat which spans between 500 to 1000 paintings over the course of 12 years.
From intricate fairytale landscapes to hidden faces, the work reflects a mind changed by a progressive disease, but captures an artists' determination to persevere through creative expression.
READ MORE: Toxic waste must be removed from Glebe Farm
Curated by Clementine Blackman and Dianne's daughter, Eugenie Reidy, the work will hang at Sawtooth ARI for another week.
"Mum's painted her whole life," Ms Reidy said.
"She was born in Launceston, brought up in northern Tassie and then fled for the bright lights of Europe in her twenties."
She said many of her works, which depict fairytale-like creatures and wildlife, were created when she moved back to Launceston in her 50s.
"It was quite a shock when she received an early onset dementia diagnosis about 10 years ago," Ms Reidy said.
"It's a slow burning and painful thing, but she danced, sang and painted her way through all of it and continues to."
The paintings went through a changing condition themselves, shifting from dark and angry to bright and liberated; even adding in multimedia elements like photographs, buttons and CD's.
One piece, a painted hairbrush stuck to a canvas, is a portrait of Ms Reidy's father.
"It's his brush with fame, we like to call it," Ms Reidy said.
"You can sort of see the chronology where it loosens and frees itself... the idea for the show was for it to be a tribute to her, and to Dementia Australia who have been amazing."
Paintings marked with a red dot are for sale, with profits going to Dementia Australia, who support over 400,000 Australians living with the disease.
"Sawtooth have been incredible, they put a QR code up so anyone who is inspired to donate can do that," Ms Reidy said.
She said while it was hard to see her mum struggle over the years, it was exciting to see her still be so creative.
"It's another way of communicating; another way we could see what was going on on the inside," Ms Reidy said.
"It's quite a confronting way to see it too; the state of mum's flat was delightfully anarchic, there was paint everywhere.
"We wouldn't want this to happen to any of us in our family, but the courage with which you see it experienced through my mum, an artist to the core, has been really just amazing and inspiring."
The exhibition titled Dimensions will run until the end of next week at Sawtooth ARI.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.