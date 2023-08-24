The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Tasmania Zoo continues to grow with new Bolivian squirrel monkeys

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
August 25 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

They jump, they crawl, they chirp- these five new additions to Tasmania Zoo are one's you won't want to miss.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.