They jump, they crawl, they chirp- these five new additions to Tasmania Zoo are one's you won't want to miss.
The bachelor group of Bolivian squirrel monkeys arrived from Mogo Zoo in New South Wales this week and have already taken to their new home.
Zookeeper Riley Lowe said a unique characteristic was their brightly coloured fur.
"They have yellow-orange hands with little black hats on basically," Mr Lowe said.
"They're small but not too small and they're very, very cute."
While new imports typically came in pairs, squirrel monkeys naturally lived in large groups in the wild, anywhere between 20 and 75 individual monkeys.
"This is actually the biggest group in Tasmania at the moment," Mr Lowe said.
"They're part of our breeding program, and with those programs you don't necessarily take on a male and female pair.
"Because these guys live in such big groups, if you breed, generally you're breeding multiple babies at a time, which means that there is a need for bachelor groups in order to keep breeding."
It's the latest in a string of new additions for the zoo, who this year received a pair of De Brazza's monkeys, two maned wolves and a new giraffe.
Mr Lowe said they had no plans of slowing down any time soon.
"The zoo has been going crazy with new species, which is really exciting for us, but also really exciting for visitors as well," Mr Lowe said.
Along with the monkeys, the zoo also took in two new otters from Singapore- the only ones in Tasmania.
"We've got two new species on display this week and a few more coming in a few weeks and obviously, lots more planned for the next six to eight months," Mr Lowe said.
He said the latest addition of the monkeys cemented their status as having the largest collection of primates in Australia.
"We had that two primate species ago, which is pretty awesome for a little zoo in Tassie."
