BED 3 | BATH 1 | CAR 6
This historic hillside home in Trevallyn's dress circle has been carefully renovated throughout and is presented on over 1,600metres of land. This property has a previously approved development application for an additional dwelling and is conducive to an owner looking to take advantage of the site as a luxury home or as an investment opportunity.
The main home, the original property of the Stanwix family, has been thoughtfully altered to reflect modern living standards and all within the existing heritage fabric. A timeless but contemporary kitchen is the centre point of the property, and a large island bench connects outdoors through the conservatory-style extension to the elevated terraces of the back garden.
A second living space across the hall is complete with original fire surrounds, Victorian mouldings and bay-window oriented to the view and mature trees.
The lower floor provides the entrance from Trevallyn Road and home to two further large bedrooms, tastefully decorated and with generous walk-in storage. The upper floor bedroom connects conveniently to the upscale bathroom and grand hallway.
The twin verandahs of the front facade face North-Easterly and down river, taking in all day sun and views to the Launceston city and Tamar River.
