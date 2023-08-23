House of the Week | Your new Bay of Fires reality awaits

BED 3 | BATH 3 | CAR 2
Nestled along the pristine shores in the heart of the Bay of Fires, a coastal paradise awaits. Get ready to embrace a lifestyle of luxury, relaxation, and breath taking natural beauty.
Welcome to your own slice of heaven - an exquisite three bedroom, three bathroom haven boasting expansive living spaces that seamlessly blend comfort and sophistication. With direct beach access just steps from your door, immerse yourself in the tranquil rhythm of one of the world's most coveted destinations.
Rick Fleming from Sims Property said, "flawlessly harmonising with the surrounding landscape, this impressively built home features a bright open plan living and dining room, plus a stunning kitchen, quality appliances and a seascape vista that will make you forget the rest of the world exists."
This property provides an abundance of room with three oversized bedrooms, two with large walk-in robes. There are three first class bathrooms with separate toilets and large living spaces that lead the eye to that wonderful ocean sitting right outside your window.
"Stepping out to the deck is where you truly begin to appreciate the envious lifestyle in which you are about to embark, as you enjoy the elevated outdoor entertaining space," Rick said.
It overlooks an established landscaped garden, the sheltered Seatons Cove and just offshore, Sloop Reef.
Featuring reverse cycle air conditioning on both levels, Q-Home 6.65kw solar with batteries, solar hot water with copious amounts of water storage, double garage, expansive under house area for storage and three outdoor decks are just some of the inclusions in a property where no detail has been overlooked.
This small pocket of residential land is surrounded by reserve and is positioned for a life of peace and privacy, yet close to Binalong Bay and St Helens where you will find shopping, restaurants, professional and healthcare needs.
13 Seaton Cove Road awaits your personal input to become the dream home you only imagined, or alternatively continue with the current management team as a short-term accommodation option in what is one of Tasmania's most sought-after destinations, the Bay of Fires.
