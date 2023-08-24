The Examinersport
Home/Sport/Football

Jake Hinds to captain Launceston for rest of 2023 TSL season

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
August 24 2023 - 7:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Jake Hinds will captain Launceston for the rest of the Tasmanian State League season in the absence of their two co-leaders.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from AFL
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.