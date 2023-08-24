Jake Hinds will captain Launceston for the rest of the Tasmanian State League season in the absence of their two co-leaders.
With Brodie Palfreyman on the sidelines through injury and an overhanging tribunal hearing and Jobi Harper missing due to personal reasons, Hinds' time as skipper will begin against Lauderdale on Saturday.
It is a position the 24-year-old - who is a playing-assistant coach this season - has been in before, leading the Blues for the first eight games in 2021 due to Harper's work commitments.
"It's been an interesting year ... we use boxing analogies a lot in our football club, we've been sat on our bum a bit but we've kept getting up and shown a lot of resilience and we're still not knocked out yet," Thorp said.
"So we're trying to sharpen up and make sure that we come out swinging in the last couple of weeks and Jake Hinds is going to be at the forefront of that.
"He's a competitor, he's a three-time premiership player and really cares about the group so I suppose in many ways it's like-for-like by way of care factor.
"Brodie's an introvert by trade, he's a quiet, action-based leader whereas Jake's a little more vocal and that will be the only shift we see probably between Brodie and Jake."
After going down to North Hobart last weekend, Saturday's Windsor Park contest is a crucial one for Launceston's immediate future.
The Blues are in fourth place, four premiership points and more than 26 per cent ahead of the Demons, meaning their finals spot is effectively locked in with two matches to go.
Having won the premiership across the last three seasons, Thorp described this year's different campaign as "stimulating".
"We're attempting to try and make our fifth final series in a row and ultimately that's where you want to be," he said.
"It's been a bit of a different year to the last three years and we went into the season eyes wide open but to be still in the driver's seat of controlling our own destiny by way of finals and things like that is still pleasing, particularly with the group we've got.
"With two home games to finish the home-and-away season, we need to get back to playing a really strong brand of football over four quarters."
Coming into the clash, Thorp is certainly wary of the Southern Bombers' talents, especially those of TSL player of the year leader Sam Siggins.
"They've probably got the best player in the comp, Siggo is doing a power of work around the ball and in front of the ball but to be honest, we just need to worry about our collective.
"Hopefully the byproduct of that is that he has less influence than he typically does and Allen Christensen is obviously an AFL premiership player as well, so they've got some top-end talent that we need to be well aware of.
"They don't have anything to lose so I'm sure they're going to play an exciting, risk-taking brand of football that we're going to need to be really, really careful of how they transition the ball."
The Blues have made three changes for the clash with Hinds, Jack O'Neill and Sam Cowley returning for Palfreyman, Jesse Price and Jacob Wheeler.
