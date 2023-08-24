The Greens need to broaden their base.
They have a chance to become a serious force in Tasmanian politics again when the House of Assembly increases in numbers, and they should seize the chance.
The glory days of the Franklin River campaign, Lake Pedder, pulp mills and major forestry conflict are gone.
The Labor Party has stolen or neutralised much of the Greens agenda, which was expected given that the Greens historically were dissatisfied left wing activists of the Labor Party.
So the modern Labor Party nationally has pursued an aggressive environmental agenda on issues such as climate change and the nation's energy future.
In time the Greens will be reduced to a role of environmental gatekeepers, like night watchmen and women keeping a futile vigil over land use decisions.
Middle Australia is suffering environmental fatigue.
They are sick of the Greens raising issues that we thought were done and dusted years ago.
Now it's the cable car, UTAS, hospitals, renewable energy, housing, education and the Mac Point stadium that arouses public interest and it is militant groups like Extinction Rebellion that are sandwiching the Greens between their base and conflict surrounding populist urban culture.
The Greens here in Tasmania are also being challenged by the new left wing Green movement of hard left socialists like former NSW Greens Senator Lee Rhiannon.
In Tasmanian it was fairly evident that former Greens leader Cassy O'Connor spent more time dealing with urban green issues than the old Greens agenda.
When she was campaigning on the issue of foreign ownership, largely China, she copped a lot of flak from more extreme mainland Greens.
These are the left wing environmentalists, in name only; when really they seem more concerned with classic international socialism than say the environment.
Whether she intended or not, the O'Connor rationale adopted issues that mattered to people like the cable car and Mt Wellington and the proposed Hobart stadium.
I think she was a breath of fresh air for the local Greens.
The elevation to Parliament of wilderness warrior Vica Bayley, who replaces her, makes me optimistic because he's been a moderate player on issues like the forests.
He worked with industry to get outcomes and he knows how industry thinks.
In his First Speech to the House of Assembly recently he spoke of his role in helping to thrash out the Tasmanian Forest Agreement in 2012.
"The Tasmanian Forest Agreement was ground breaking. It demonstrated to all, the power of dialogue and what can be achieved when bitter rivals sit down in good faith."
The agreement set aside more than 500,000 hectares in reserves in an agreement with the forest industry.
Since then there has been Greens blow back on what is reserved from logging and what's not, but as Bayley told me once, the positive for him was learning how to work with industry to get peaceful, agreeable outcomes.
Christine Milne tried this approach with her "co-operative politics" model when she worked with the Rundle minority government between 1996 and 1998.
After the disastrous wars over the Labor-Green Accord between 1989 and 1992, Milne wanted to demonstrate how the Greens could be a constructive third force in Parliament over a full four-year term.
The major parties wanted none of that.
They wanted the Greens marginalised as a force of instability, so the government called an early election and the major parties conspired to reduce the size of Parliament, lift the quota to win a seat and wipe out the Greens.
So you have two tribes of Greens in Tasmania.
The young firebrand warriors of the Bob Brown Foundation and the more moderate Greens like Cassy O'Connor, and perhaps Vica Bayley also, if I understood him correctly in that conversation a few years ago.
In a speech former PM Bob Hawke gave to US businessmen upon winning office in 1983, he said all the purest and noblest ideology in the planet is next to useless if you are not in power.
He could have added, and if you are not in a position of power, which would apply to minor parties like the Greens.
If the Greens embrace the parliamentary routine of compromise, where you may not get everything you want in the first instance, and, broaden their base to include issues like Cassy O'Connor's foreign ownership then the Greens vote will trend upwards.
I am absolutely sure of that.
I am not suggesting they sell their souls to populism, but they could use their well-recognised expertise to advance and prioritise urban, working and middle class causes.
I think people largely trust the Greens like they trust the modern phenomenon of the mainland Teal independents.
Just imagine if the Greens could convert this trust into a powerful middle class movement, with grass roots priorities such as bus fares, power bills, local government rates, homelessness and eco tourism.
Failing that, they may as well get use to remaining pure and marginalised.
