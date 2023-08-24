The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Greens well-placed to increase their hold on Tasmanian politics

By Barry Prismall
Updated August 26 2023 - 1:06pm, first published August 24 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greens MHA Vica Bayley faces journalists in Hobart. Picture by Benjamin Seeder
Greens MHA Vica Bayley faces journalists in Hobart. Picture by Benjamin Seeder

The Greens need to broaden their base.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.