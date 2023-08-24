The Examinersport
Fast Minardi to shine on National Distance Championships

By Brennan Ryan
August 24 2023 - 12:00pm
Loira trainer Paul Hili is back in his homeland state of Victoria chasing an historic Group 1 success at The Meadows on Saturday night with his home-bred talented stayer Fast Minardi contesting the $136,750 National Distance Championship Final over the journey of 730 metres.

