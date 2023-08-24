Loira trainer Paul Hili is back in his homeland state of Victoria chasing an historic Group 1 success at The Meadows on Saturday night with his home-bred talented stayer Fast Minardi contesting the $136,750 National Distance Championship Final over the journey of 730 metres.
The light brindle son of Fernando Bale and Cheeky Vixen won his way through to the time-honoured decider by 15 lengths in taking out the Tasmanian Distance Championship at Mowbray on August 10 and will make his mainland debut against the cream of Australia's top-class stayers.
It will be Hili's second runner in the Nationals since Dominator Girl contesting the 2014 National Sprint Championship Final at Cannington in Western Australia finishing Chica Destacada.
Hili was involved with his father Joe and winning the 1988 National Distance with High Intensity.
"We've taken every opportunity to have Fast Minardi ready for the race," trainer Paul Hili said.
"The dog had a box-to-box trial conducted at The Meadows track on Monday, it was blowing a gale, his first sectional split was a bit slow early, but I was impressed with the overall time recorded.
"He has settled in well, hasn't lost any weight, we've brought his brother Nitro Harvey for company."
Fast Minardi has won 18 races of his 33 career starts all in Tasmania for owner Ross Freeman, as well as winning his last three races from four starts over the 720 metres since stepping up to the staying ranks in Tasmania, proving to be a much versatile chaser in switching from the sprint ranks.
He will exit from box four in the $85,000-to-the-winner race as a $9 chance on the fourth line of betting with corporate bookmakers, with local hope Zoha Bale as the $1.85 favourite from box three, with Palawa King from at $3.40 and the reserve runners Moraine Suzie and Alfie Moon both at $8.
"We all know that Fast Minardi is quite capable of leading the field, we're just hoping he can get to the front at the start, if he can get a handy break on them early who knows what can happen; it will be a matter of who will run over the top of him," the trainer declared earlier this week.
"Zoha Bale (Victoria) and Palawa King (New South Wales) are by far the best of the field in my opinion, and most likely could run him down; the Nationals always brings together the best dogs from around Australia and we are thrilled to be representing Tasmania such a big race.
The National Distance Championship Final is race six (8.16pm) on Saturday night at The Meadows.
Tasmanian sprint winner Raider's Guide will fly the flag for the Apple Isle jumping from box seven in the Group 1 National Sprint Championship Final over 525 metres for Mangalore trainer Gary Fahey.
The son of Zambora Brockie is rated by corporate bookmakers as $23 chance in the feature event.
Ex-New Zealand now Victorian trained chaser Postman Pat is the $1.45 favourite for trainer Jason Thompson jumping from box 3 with Tinker Norm next best at $5 from box 1 for trainer Craig Burns.
The National Sprint Championship Final is race eight (8.55pm) on Saturday night at The Meadows.
