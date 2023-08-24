A twenty-year-old Rocherlea man who hit a man on the head with the butt of a rifle walked out of the Supreme Court after his prison sentence was wholly suspended.
Lonewolf Brent Shayne Mansell pleaded guilty to wounding. He also pleaded guilty to a separate count of recklessly discharging a firearm in April 2021.
In sentencing Justice Gregory Geason said Mansell had produced a firearm from the boot of a car in broad daylight in Invermay and pointed it at the complainant.
When the man walked away Mansell followed him pointing the weapon at his back.
He then struck him to the back of the head with the rifle causing a six centimetre cut and moderate blood loss.
The complainant was taken to the LGH where six stitches were required.
The court heard that the incident was seen by a witness watching from a parked car.
Police with a warrant searched an address in Rocherlea and found the firearm and arrested Mansell.
In a series of statements not accepted by crown prosecution Mansell told police that the complainant was mouthing off at him when he was arguing with his partner and approached him with a knife and that he was acting in self defence.
Justice Geason said complainants living in Rocherlea saw Mansell fire air rifle shots into their windows and at the brick work of their house.
"The complainant saw you firing towards the house and she took photos," Justice Geason said.
A joint complainant retrieved pellets.
When his premises were searched the air rifle was located and analysis yielded a DNA match to him.
Justice Geason said Mansell was one of six children who experienced drug and alcohol abuse in the home.
After his father died when he was 16-year-old he began using methylamphetamine and cannabis-a habit which cost him hundreds of dollars a week.
His lack of education meant that he struggled to get a job, Justice Geason said.
Mansell had three convictions for common assault and possession of an unregistered firearm.
He said it was an aggravating feature of the wounding that it occurred in a public place at a time of peak hour traffic.
Justice Geason sentenced him to a twelve month jail sentence for wounding and six months for recklessly discharging the firearm and three months jail to be served at the same time for possession of the unregistered firearm.
However, he suspended the sentence on the condition that he be of good behaviour for three years.
