I AM writing to express my heartfelt concern for Dan Thi Tran and her family as their long standing employee (waiter) since the beginning of their Launceston business Mekong Vietnamese Restaurant.
It has been immensely sorrowful to hear of the imminent deportation of the family I have called co-workers for years.
This is the family I have worked with through the busiest nights with every table full to quiet evenings where the only sound is their chatter and joyful laughter from the kitchen.
I cannot help but stand with the hard working family who has supported me for so many years and deserves a chance to stay.
I hear the support from customers which gives me hope for the petition to Immigration Minister Andrew Giles to provide this family the relief they need.
Their uncertain future has left them in a nightmarishly stressful position that needs support to stay in the city they call home.
Please support the petition to keep Dan Thi Tran and her family in our community.
Without them, we lose a precious piece of our community and a family I would gladly work with until they serve their very last customer.
Jimmy White, Launceston
BIKE RACK PLACEMENT MAKES NO SENSE
WHY on earth would the City of Launceston City council remove the undercover bike rack from near the entrance to the museum at Inveresk and install it instead around the back of the museum with no protection from the weather next to the staff car park?
It makes no sense whatsoever and I would urge them to reverse their decision.
Estelle Ross, Riverside
I READ with interest Labor's primary industries spokeswoman Janie Finlay's comments (The Examiner, August 24) pertaining to the alleged mismanagement of our recreational fisheries over the past 10 years whilst under the oversight of the state Liberal government.
That said, as a keen recreational fisherman, I and many others must be wondering when, over that same ten year period, Labor raised these concerns in parliament and what alternative policies did they put forth at state election time in relation to their concerns on this issue?
One thing is clear, both major parties need to improve their oversight of our recreational fisheries and truly value it's worth, to not just our economy, but also our Tasmanian way of life.
Todd Lambert, Devon Hills
"COLES profits up as budgets tighten (The Examiner, August 23)" states that "sales of own brand products grew strongly, including staples like pasta and rice."
Supermarket shelves at Woolworths also are increasingly being taken over by their own brand.
Customers have little or no brand choice in some lines.
Tomatoes are Italian brands with one small lot of Victorian brand on the highest shelf, the least likely place shoppers will see them.
That's why they are placed there.
Woolworth's brand's contents are sourced worldwide.
The cheapest they can manage, not necessarily the best, not locally sourced, nor grown and packed to Australian standards.
More profit for their investors, not cheaper prices for their "valued" customers.
Self-service facilities have increased with the intention of eventually customers having to order online.
Too bad for those who aren't competent with technical devices to perform their grocery shopping.
J. Breen, Newnham
THE recent article, "Govt Keeping Secrets about the Biggest Threat to our Future" by Research Director, David Spratt (The Examiner, August 23) is crucial reading.
As detailed in this article, the Albanese government wisely asked the Office of National Intelligence (ONI) to complete Australia's first Climate-Security Risk Assessment. This report was delivered to cabinet in Nov 2022. Unlike other countries, our prime minister's office has refused to release a declassified version of this report. They have released declassified versions of other reports - why hide this one?
How can parliamentarians make informed decisions if they are unaware of the climate related security risks we face?
How can voters make informed decisions if we are not aware of these serious risks?
I am grateful to the Tasmanian independent and green parliamentarians who are working together to insist that our government tells the truth by releasing a declassified version of the Climate Risk Assessment.
Hugh MacDonald, Burnie
