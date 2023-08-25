August 26
St Ailbe's Hall will again host a pop-up fashion market filled with pre-loved, handmade, vintage, up-cycled and brand new clothes and accessories. Sizes from petite to plus and everything in between. Get fashion at a bargain price and reduce the amount of clothes that end up in landfill. The market is located at 46 Margaret Street, Launceston and will run from 11am to 2pm. Entry is free.
August 26
Non-profit JCP Youth will host a gala ball to help raise funds for empowering young and vulnerable Tasmanians. The gala is centred around JCP Youth's core program, BEAST, a mentorship program for young people aged 11 to 17 years. The night is expected to attract more than 275 people, and every cent raised will go towards JCP's programming. The event will be held at the Tailrace Centre. Ticket sales have closed.
August 26-27
The NTFA has hit the pointy end of the season and things are about to get interesting. Men's and women's premier division and men's division one matches will be held at Youngtown and the NTCA Ground on Saturday. Lilydale and Longford will play host to finals in the same competitions on Sunday. The full schedule can be found at the NTFA's competition website on playhq.com
August 31
Take a stroll down memory lane and explore the history of Launceston on this walking tour with QVMAG's senior curator Jon Addison. Starting at the Sports Garden Launceston, you'll walk and hear the history behind The Cornwall Hotel, The Union Inn (now Alchemy Bar and Restaurant), The Metropole (now Westpac Bank), The Launceston Hotel and the Three Grand Masters Hotel (now the Metz Bar and Restaurant), before wrapping up at Du Cane Brewery. From 6pm. Tickets from Eventbrite.
September 1-3
This year's picks are films about moral dilemmas and change. There's also female-led dramas or documentaries and classic films like "Some Like It Hot" starring Marilyn Monroe. Indigenous films include "The Skin of Others" which tells the story of Aboriginal World War One soldier Douglas Grant. For festival updates and ticketing visit the Breath of Fresh Air website.
September 2
Claire Hooper, Kirsty Webeck and Alex Ward will bring the laughs to Du Cane Brewing on September 2 with Fresh Comedy's new 'Headliners' show. Doors open at 7.45pm for an 8pm start. Tickets are $45, or $55 at the door (if available), and are available online through Tasmania Events.
September 2
Friends of the Library Launceston host free live music performances under the banner of 'Live at the Library' on the first and third Saturdays of each month. The performances run for about an hour from 10.30am at Launceston Library. The next performance will see Dave Basnett and Steve Weir make their 'Live at the Library' debut, playing Dave's original songs about travel as well as uplifting ones with a social change theme. The performance will also bring tubla drum loops and other hand drums with improvised ukulele and keyboard.
