Friends of the Library Launceston host free live music performances under the banner of 'Live at the Library' on the first and third Saturdays of each month. The performances run for about an hour from 10.30am at Launceston Library. The next performance will see Dave Basnett and Steve Weir make their 'Live at the Library' debut, playing Dave's original songs about travel as well as uplifting ones with a social change theme. The performance will also bring tubla drum loops and other hand drums with improvised ukulele and keyboard.

