Alleged drink driver can get blood sample independently analysed

A Devon Hills man detected driving with a blood alcohol reading of 0.243 has won the right to have his blood test independently analysed.
The Launceston Magistrates Court heard that there were no prior legal precedents.
Scott Mckechrie Bellinger, 50, appeared on charges of driving a motor vehicle while exceeding 0.05 and driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor on the Midland Highway in Youngtown at about 7.15pm on March 8 last year.
Mr Bellinger's defence lawyer, Matthew Williams, made the "application for analysis of the control blood sample" on Wednesday.
Police prosecutor Beri Kurdistan opposed the application, saying that Mr Bellinger had been given a blood sample at the time of the alleged offence.
The court heard that Mr Bellinger had applied to Forensic Science Services Tasmania for the control sample but had been refused.
Ms Kurdistan showed magistrate Sharon Cure a certificate which indicated Mr Bellinger provided 15ml of blood, which had been divided into his own sample, and two samples had gone to FSST.
"We rely on the certificate," she said.
"He may well have been given a sample, and it fell out of his pocket," Ms Cure remarked.
Mr Williams said Launceston Pathology had agreed to do an independent analysis.
He said that refusal of the application would prevent Mr Bellinger from preparing his case.
The court heard that FSST would hold the blood sample until April 2024.
Mr Williams said the case may be resolved if the independent test was consistent with the control sample.
Ms Cure granted the application, saying she could not see any injustice in making the order.
"I order that the control sample from March 8, 2022, be released by FSST with appropriate chain of custody to Launceston Pathology for independent testing by an expert for the presence of alcohol," she said.
