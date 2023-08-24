A 41-year-old Primrose Sands man has returned a blood-alcohol reading almost five times over the legal limit overnight.
Police stopped the man in a blue Ford sedan in North Hobart at about 6.45pm on Wednesday night to conduct a random breath test.
He was found to be driving while disqualified for previous drink driving offences and returned a breath analysis result of 0.245, almost five times the legal limit.
He will appear in the Hobart Magistrates Court in October.
Sergeant Angus Dobner, of Hobart Police, said it was disappointing the community continued to be put at risk from selfish behaviour and illegal driving.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.