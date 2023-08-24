South Launceston's promotion season in the NTFAW premier has so far exceeded all expectations according to coach Aaron Viney, as his side prepares for their elimination final against Old Scotch.
The Bulldogs' 6-8 record was enough to secure fourth spot on the ladder while the Thistles finished third at 7-7, however, due to South's senior men's side securing a home final, the women's match will be played at Youngtown.
"We hoped that would fall that way knowing that the men would be getting the home final, so we're lucky really that we've got it, but for sure that gives us a lot more confidence playing up at Youngtown instead of at the NTCA Ground," Viney said.
Viney reflected on the Bulldogs' first season in the top flight, believing the squad were not finished yet.
"[Finals] wasn't an expectation we had at the start of the year, but the way the girls are going about it, they've done the job, so it's good to be playing there," he said.
"We definitely want to come in and do a bit of damage on the weekend ... we've got our key targets that we know we've got to match up against this week and our best can definitely match the top-three sides, but we've just got to produce it again on Saturday."
The Thistles will enter the match with previous results on their side, having won two out of the three contests and drawing the other.
Coach Dean Smith said the improved weather of late will also provide confidence for his squad, with their game style best suited to dry-weather football.
"It'll be good for our running game, when we had the draw it was pretty ordinary weather and that slowed us down a bit, so I'm really looking forward to a bit of decent weather and looking forward to trying to test out their fitness," he said.
While finals will surely provide plenty of motivation for the Thistles, the club are also continuing to pay their respects to Geoff 'Soss' Price this weekend following his untimely death, with players and staff wearing black armbands for the remainder of both men's and women's campaigns.
"When you have the armband on, it helps to think about the times where he's had a word to the girls individually and as a group and they'll have their own personal memories of him, it always can be just that little bit of a boost if you need one throughout the game," Smith said.
Old Scotch welcome back plenty of experience in Chelsea Wynne-Allen, April Pitt and Ella McKenzie while South continue to navigate unavailabilities such as Keely Morrison who has been selected for Tasmania Devils duty, but they also welcome back Georgia Gillow and Emma Attard.
