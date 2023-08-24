NTFA division one minor premiers Old Scotch are embracing the tag of being hunted as they prepare to play for a spot in the grand final.
The Thistles are undefeated so far in 2023 and enjoyed a week off during the first round of finals with coach Brayley Coombes saying the squad were well prepared for the match against St Pats.
"To have that target on our back means that we're relevant. A few years ago, we weren't relevant as a footy club, so the fact that we are now back to the halcyon days, we're just embracing it," he said.
"The fact that we have gone through undefeated is a fair achievement, but at the end of the day, it doesn't mean a lot unless you win finals."
Coombes pointed to the club's success in the reserve grade, where the side will also be competing for a spot in the big dance, as proof that they are firing on all cylinders.
"We've got a really experienced and committed group, training numbers from day one of pre-season, have just been really solid," he said.
"Our reserves are performing a lot better than they have in years past, which is a sign of depth, and from my point of view we've tweaked a few things about how we've structured up our weeks all in preparation for this weekend and hopefully the next couple of weekends."
With a "pretty healthy" squad to pick from for the double-chance contest, Coombes said he has taken very little from the Thistles' wins against the Saints during the regular season with line-ups expected to vary significantly.
"We are really focused on playing our brand of footy, but in saying that too, we're not reading a lot into those performances throughout the year, because realistically neither side showed their full hand with injuries and availabilities," he said.
"We're preparing for a really tough contest, we're looking forward to seeing how we perform up against their best 22 and really looking forward to trying to get the game on our terms early in the piece."
The Saints outlined themselves as the biggest challengers to the Thistles' premiership hopes after they reeled in Lilydale last time out.
The Demons jumped out of the blocks to score the first seven goals of the contest, but the reigning premiers fought back to claim a memorable four-point win.
Saints coach Jake Laskey said the performance gave his side the perfect springboard into Saturday.
"It was massive, 40 points down after the first quarter and to come back against the quality of Lilydale's ability was huge for us," he said.
Laskey added that his side would enjoy playing the role of underdog for the day.
"We need to win this week because a week off going into the grand final is massive, but I think this week's a lot different because all the pressure is on Scotch being undefeated, they have to win this week," he said.
"It's one of those games, every bit of pressure is on them, we have no pressure at all and we're going there to try and win, but the pressures of being the undefeated side at their home ground is one of those things that if they got beat this week, it'd shake the whole finals up."
The Saints mentor said his side would not fear a hostile crowd, with the group used to playing finals fixtures away from home.
St Pats are set to have one change for Saturday with Nathan James unlikely to recover from an ankle injury sustained last week, but Mitchell Bennett is due to make the team sheet with any concerns of concussion ruled out - the knock was with his shoulder, not head.
The lose of the match will play the winner of Sunday's semi-final between Lilydale and Perth.
