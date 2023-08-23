High-range drink driver banned after being caught with child in car

A Liffey woman has been banned for driving for two years after being caught nearly four times over the legal blood alcohol limit.
Longford Police spotted a white Ford Falcon travelling at 131 km/h in a 110kmh/h zone on the Bass Highway about 6.20pm on Wednesday.
When police caught up with the vehicle on Oaks Road in Bracknell, the driver, a 46-year-old woman, returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.184.
She had a child with her in the car.
Central North Division's Inspector Michael Johnston said the woman had been charged with speeding and high-range drink driving, and had been disqualified from driving for two years.
"Driving under the influence and speeding are fatal five offences and not only risk the lives of those in the vehicle, but all road users," Inspector Johnston said.
The woman was bailed to appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court at a later date.
