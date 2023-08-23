The Examiner
High-range drink driver banned after being caught with child in car

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated August 24 2023 - 10:00am, first published 9:57am
File picture.
A Liffey woman has been banned for driving for two years after being caught nearly four times over the legal blood alcohol limit.

