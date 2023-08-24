Some have likened it to a rivalry like Carlton and Collingwood so it's bound to be a big occasion on Sunday at Longford Recreation Ground.
Longford host Bracknell in the NTFA premier elimination final with the winner to progress to the semi-finals.
The sides have had many great battles across the years and only 20 minutes separates the towns.
"Naturally, Bracknell and Longford have a storied history so there will definitely be some emotion involved," Longford coach Mitch Stagg said.
"But it's important for our group that we just treat it like any other game.
"Bracknell are a really strong, contested outfit so we'll certainly have to match them in that space.
"But we feel we're in a pretty good space heading into the weekend."
Redlegs coach Corry Goodluck added it was a great, healthy rivalry.
"I'm expecting it to be a massive day crowd-wise and there'll be the intensity, the pressure and the electric excitement around the ground - it's finals footy," he said.
Both teams have taken one win from their bouts this year with Bracknell triumphing 10.7 (67) to 9.12 (66) in round three before Longford returned the favour 6.12 (48) to 5.3 (33) in round 12.
But Longford will go in heavy favourites having finished 16 premiership points ahead of the Redlegs.
The Tigers have done some soul-searching in the past fortnight after falling to top-team Hillwood by two goals in their biggest test of late.
After that match, Stagg said the Tigers needed to get their mix right.
"The silver lining with having a few injuries across the year is we were able to have a look at a lot of different things," he said.
"Some of the moves have worked and some haven't. We feel like we've settled on a side leading into this weekend and we fully expect they'll go out there and get the job done."
Goodluck said his experienced finals team was looking to go up a gear on Sunday.
"It's been a tough year for us, we've played some good footy and we've played some bad footy, so we've had some things to work on," he said.
"It's been interesting as a coach.
"I'm looking forward to Saturday because I know if we turn up and play our best footy we're capable of beating anyone on their day."
There were positive signs from the Redlegs' convincing win against Bridgenorth last weekend.
"We were really sharp and moved the ball really well so it was a good indication of where we're at," Goodluck said.
"The majority of our team have played in a winning grand final (2021) and played in a lot of finals and know what it takes."
Goodluck said both teams had strong midfields and that's where the game could be won.
South Launceston are hosting Rocherlea on Saturday in the qualifying final at Youngtown Oval.
Hillwood, who finished on top of the ladder, have progressed to the semi-finals and will face the winner of the South Launceston versus Rocherlea match.
