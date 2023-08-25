Some leaders say they can empathise with the plight of those sleeping rough, however for one City of Launceston councillor the issue hits very close to home.
Susie Cai, councillor and owner of the Golden Brumby restaurant on Margaret Street, had her own brush with homelessness several years ago - something she has kept under wraps until now.
The Golden Brumby owner and her family were set to build a new single-storey dwelling atop the restaurant however in 2010 the builder they chose was one of the first in the state to, in her own words, "do a runner" and file for bankruptcy.
The liquidators were only able to pay about $2000 - less than one per cent of what was paid.
Left hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt to the bank for the incomplete building work, Ms Cai and her husband sold their home of 15 years and had to start over.
The pair and her two children, aged 4-years-old and 9-years old, then slept in one room of the restaurant on a child's pull-out couch.
"Sleeping in the restaurant was hard and we had to tell our children not to tell anyone," Ms Cai said.
"We had no money to buy groceries, we had to use the children's tip money.
"One time I went to Sanity to buy a DVD, which I really wanted to watch because we had not had any type of entertainment or fun.
"To then have my child tell me off for wasting money that we did not have was embarrassing and humiliating."
They then moved to a single-bedroom apartment in the building across the road, where the Flying Sparrow Cafe now stands.
Despite the ongoing hardship, Ms Cai said the door was always open to anyone needing a place to stay and she was housing and feeding up to nine people at any one time - including a relative and their baby fleeing domestic and family violence.
All the while, Ms Cai was being pursued by the council over building non-compliance, fighting to keep the family afloat financially and struggling to find a builder who was willing to take over the project.
By 2014 a builder eventually came on board and the work was finally complete, allowing the family to get back on their feet.
Ms Cai said the experience had left her jaded, humiliated and in a deep depression, something she said she only made it through thanks to the efforts of friends and family.
"When it first happened, I couldn't talk about it as I was unable to contain my emotions and tears," she said.
"The frustration and helplessness of losing our family home gave me anxiety, causing all sorts of mental and emotional problems and I fell into depression.
"I was contacted by A Current Affair and Kim Booth at the time to share my story, but it was so raw and I was so hurt, I just couldn't talk."
It was only in 2023 that Ms Cai worked up the courage to share her own experience, after attending an event held as part of Homelessness Week.
"I listened as people were sharing their struggles and challenges," she said.
"I witnessed their bravery as they shared them. It made me realise I was not alone.
"By sharing my story it would let others know that they too are not alone, and not to feel ashamed to seek help; that there is still hope."
Ms Cai said it was a "very expensive life lesson", however it had taught her resilience and to "appreciate every little thing".
Although her story had a happy ending, Ms Cai said she knew growing numbers of people were less fortunate - not just in Launceston but across the country.
She said although she was aware of the limits of her powers to deal with homelessness as a councillor, the experience steeled her resolve to do what she could.
"My heart aches to see the growing numbers of homeless people in Launceston," she said.
"Everyone deserves a roof over their head and I want to do everything in my power to help those in need, only when you've been there do you truly understand what it's like to be in that situation.
"I won't give up. I will continue to work with the mayor, council officers and organisations to offer assistance to come up with solutions for everyone in these unfortunate circumstances."
