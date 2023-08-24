The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Matthew Garwood says fence wouldn't have prevented fatal dog attack

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated August 24 2023 - 12:41pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greyhound death: City of Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood said "in this particular instance" fencing around the dog park would not have prevented the fatal dog attack.
Greyhound death: City of Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood said "in this particular instance" fencing around the dog park would not have prevented the fatal dog attack.

Launceston's mayor says fencing around a public park in Northern Tasmania would not have prevented a fatal dog attack last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.