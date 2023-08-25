Several Newstead College students participated in National Skills Week on Thursday, competing against one another in a friendly makeup competition.
National Skills Week invites students from around the country to participate in vocational education training (VET) competitions to highlight career opportunities and the importance of learning skills at a young age.
Newstead College cosmetics teacher Sharon Turner said the salon and cosmetics course typically helped students feel more confident in pursuing a TAFE course later.
"The application is massive; there's a lot of theory that goes into it, but they love the makeup," Ms Turner said.
"I find some of the students here are still quite young; they tend to grow up in grades 11 and 12."
One student, Grace Richardson, wanted to pursue a career in makeup and cosmetics.
Please have a look at their hard work in the gallery below.
