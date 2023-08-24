The Examinersport
South Launceston hosts Rocherlea in NTFA premier qualifying final

Brian Allen
Brian Allen
August 24 2023 - 5:00pm
Rocherlea forward Josh Holton is six majors away from 1000 senior career goals going into Saturday's NTFA premier qualifying final against South Launceston at Youngtown Oval.

