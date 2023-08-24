Rocherlea forward Josh Holton is six majors away from 1000 senior career goals going into Saturday's NTFA premier qualifying final against South Launceston at Youngtown Oval.
It comes after fans mobbed Port Fairy's Jason Rowan and Rennie's Chase Strawhorn when they notched 1000 goals on the same weekend in their leagues earlier this year.
Holton has booted 37 goals from 12 games this season, including six against Deloraine in round 17.
Tigers coach Josh Ponting highlighted the significance of the feat.
"It's massive. It's not often you see a whole lot of country footballers kick 1000 goals," he said.
"You see the guys that go out and kick 100 or 120 some years and have really good years but to be as consistent as what Josh has been for such a long period of time - it's massive achievement for himself.
"I know he doesn't think that way. He's never thought about himself. He's always been about the team. But that'd be a great one to tick off for Josh and for him to do that, it'd be unbelievable."
South Launceston are otherwise anticipating a huge day for the club with their senior and reserves playing at home.
It's expected to be a top game of footy with five players between the two teams making The Examiner's team of the year this week.
South haven't been beaten since round six while Rocherlea played in last year's grand final.
"It's going to be a high standard, finals footy can be hot and a bit scrappy early," South coach Jack Maher said.
"But once both teams settle, it's going to be a pretty see-sawing game.
"The top-end quality in both sides is really high. You've got Jordan Cousens (Rocherlea), you've got Jay Blackberry (South), (Josh) Ponting (Rocherlea) and you could keep rolling off the names.
"There's going to be some individual brilliance out there as well."
South Launceston won 5.17 (47) to 6.0 (36) when the teams last met in round 10 at Youngtown Oval.
The Bulldogs also got the chocolates in round one 12.13 (85) to 8.7 (55) at Rocherlea.
"You've got two sides that are really structured defensively," Maher said.
"It's breaking that deadlock and scoring against each other. That's what it comes down to and you've got two quality midfields.
"So it normally comes down to who can get on top in that midfield and give their forwards a chance to kick a score."
Maher said the Bulldogs would back in their fitness and speed on the outside of stoppages.
"But the thing is you can't feed that outside run if you're not winning it at the source," he said.
"We've been really good there the past month.
"Then forward of the footy, we've been able to find some different avenues to goal and have a really wide spread of goal-kickers."
Ponting said the Tigers had been building to this time of year.
"I just want my boys to keep trusting the process and we've been pretty big on that over the last couple of years, making sure we're working towards playing our best footy in finals," he said.
Longford welcomes Bracknell on Sunday in the elimination final.
Hillwood, who finished on top of the ladder, have the progressed to the semi-finals and will face the winner of the South Launceston versus Rocherlea match.
