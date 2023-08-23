The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Newstead College takes part in National Skills Week with makeup competition

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
August 23 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Narges Moradi puts the winning touches onto her model Manahil Faisal at Newstead College for National Skills Week. Picture Paul Scambler
Narges Moradi puts the winning touches onto her model Manahil Faisal at Newstead College for National Skills Week. Picture Paul Scambler

A number of Newstead College students took part in National Skills Week this week, competing in a makeup competition on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.