A number of Newstead College students took part in National Skills Week this week, competing in a makeup competition on Wednesday.
Students were given an hour and a half to create an "evening look," which was then judged by industry professionals.
Cosmetics teacher Sharon Turner said she'd seen an increase in students taking the course this year.
"The application is massive, there's a lot of theory that goes into it but they love the makeup," Ms Turner said.
She said the course typically helped students who decide to pursue cosmetics in TAFE feel more confident.
One of her previous students, Cassie Burnett, also won silver in the national WorldSkills competition for beauty therapy this week.
Ms Turner said while there was a push for students to go into higher education, it was important students explored "real world scenarios."
"I find some of the students here are still quite young, they tend to grow up in grade 11 and 12," she said.
"I think some are better suited for finding an apprenticeship or traineeship after going to grade 12."
One student, Grace Richardson, said she wanted to pursue a career in makeup and cosmetics.
"It's something I've loved since high school," Ms Richardson said.
"It's an experience and a half to say the least but it's been great."
